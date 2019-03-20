WALKER — Before the City Council unanimously adopted the final three ordinances that clear the way for construction of a new city hall, Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson detailed the procedures followed in choosing the location of the proposed facility and offered some preliminary hints about the size and appearance of the building.
The action came March 11 at the council meeting.
The first ordinance approved by the council authorized the purchase of 4.72 acres of land on Aydell Lane, site of the new city hall. The second measure was a budget amendment authorizing an increase to the general fund and capital outlay budget by $680,000 to pay for the land, and the third ordinance gave final approval to increase the budget by $6.5 million for actual construction of the facility. Those funds will be paid from the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority bonds that were secured by the city, officials said.
Watson said discussions about building a new city hall began 14 years ago. In 2011, a master plan for the city was developed and included construction of the new building.
"Two years ago the master plan was updated and once again, a new city hall was part of that document," Watson said. "The time has come for our city to move ahead with this long-awaited proposal.”
The mayor said the current city hall on Florida Boulevard includes 6,000 square feet of usable space and that planning experts estimate Walker needs about 17,000 square feet to manage the city’s responsibilities.
Watson said he, along with council members and city staffers, began to search about a year ago for a site for the new building. He explained that basic criteria included proof that the plot in question was not in a flood zone or a designated flood plain, was easily accessible with no major traffic problems and contained enough space to build the proper structure.
“We looked at many sites, and we considered price, and then we began to narrow down the prospects based on the research we put into choosing the site," Watson said. "After an exhaustive search that included members of the council, we settled on the land on Aydell Lane. Above all, the price seemed right. That land didn’t flood and is not in a wetlands zone. The land we are buying will cost about $3 a square foot, and this is a very reasonable price. We looked at one piece of land that was smaller and it cost over $1 million. Another lot under consideration cost about $900,000 and would have required another $200,000 to clear and fill and we would have had to build a road to the property.
"I feel very comfortable with the decision that was made," he said. "We are building for the next 40 or 50 years so we gave this our every consideration.”
Watson said that early proposals point to erecting a building three stories tall. The city could possibly lease the third story if the space is not needed immediately but could be used in later years if the necessity arose, Watson said.
“The best thing about this new city hall is that it is not going to cost our citizens any more money from a tax standpoint," he said. "We will retire the bonds with revenues from our Gas Department. We are now supplying gas to a large business concern, and this is bringing in about $225,000 in additional revenue for the city. We will use this money to pay off the bonds.
"We are building for more than just the City of Walker," he said. "We are building for the entire Walker community that extends beyond our city limits. This is a huge step forward, and we have put a lot of thought into this. We are taking a major step tonight.”