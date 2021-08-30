A Hammond hospital at the center of the fourth COVID-19 surge is alerting the public on how to get updates about their sick loved ones amid power outages and telephone service failures across much of southeast Louisiana.
North Oaks Health System's two main hospitals remained open as Hurricane Ida pummeled the state, although many of their outpatient services across both Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes closed due to the storm.
The two parishes suffered some of the worst damage in the greater Baton Rouge area, prompting local officials to extend curfews and direct people to stay off the roads so first responders can rescue trapped residents.
Tangipahoa, in particular, has seen an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks as the highly contagious delta variant tears through the community.
While phone outages prevented hospital staff from updating families about COVID-19 patient conditions on their usual schedule, spokesperson Melanie Zaffuto said families could email the patient's full name to info@northoaks.org for staff to keep them posted.