On Sept. 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Susannah F. Boudreaux, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Louisiana State Interagency Coordinating Council for EarlySteps. Boudreaux is a program manager for the Bureau of Family Health. She will serve as a representative of the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Louisiana State Interagency Coordinating Council for EarlySteps serves to advise and assist the lead agency in the performance of its responsibilities, particularly in regard to: identification of the sources of fiscal and other support for early intervention services; assignment of financial responsibility to the appropriate agency; and promotion of interagency agreements. The board also advises and assists the Lead Agency in the preparation of applications, the transition of infants and toddlers to preschool or other appropriate services at age three, and the preparation and submission of an annual report to the Governor and to appropriate federal authorities on the status of EarlySteps.