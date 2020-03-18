State Farm Agent, Alexis Ducorbier, holding scissors, celebrates an official ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber for the new Juban Crossing location on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The office at 10129 Crossing Way Suite 405, Denham Springs, LA 70726 and is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturdays.