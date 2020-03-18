State Farm Agent Alexis Ducorbier celebrated an official ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber for her new Juban Crossing location Feb. 14.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the grand opening and attendance included insurance account representatives Rani Kliebert, Brenda Doughty, Melissa T. Donaldson and Zach Vidrine. Ducorbier thanked her husband, family, customers, friends and the Livingston Parish Chamber for helping her make this opening a success. ServPro and Safelite were there to celebrate with the State Farm team.
Ducorbier’s office is at 10129 Crossing Way, Suite 405, in Denham Springs and is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. The website is MySpecialAgentAlexis.com and phone number is (225) 271-2110.