HAMMOND — Champ Cooper Elementary School basketball coach Casper Jackson attended North Oaks Health System’s 28th annual Sports Medicine Physical Day early May 11 with five of his players before they competed in a tournament an hour later.
“They got in quickly," Jackson said. "I observed them (getting physicals), and it was a thorough job. I was very pleased. When you combine good service with efficient service, it’s great.”
Champ Cooper was one of 31 schools throughout Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes receiving free physicals for 1,187 student-athletes, a news release said.
Nineteen doctors and eight nurse practitioners, along with 120 employees, volunteered for the event on the North Oaks Medical Center campus.
In 1991, North Oaks began sponsoring Physical Day with the goal of helping students fulfill Louisiana High School Athletic Association requirements for participation in school athletic programs.
For the first time, Donna Sanchez brought her son Trevor, a freshman football player at Springfield High School, and agreed the event was efficiently run.
Andrea Schembre, a Ponchatoula Junior High School cheerleader co-sponsor, arrived at 7:30 a.m. She said it was worth getting up early on a Saturday morning to provide “everyone the opportunity to get a physical and to be sure they participate in sports.”