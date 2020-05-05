HAMMOND — For the seventh time, the Southeastern Channel has won first place in the nation.
The Southeastern Channel, Southeastern Louisiana University’s cable television station, won national first-place awards for “Best Live Television Sports Broadcast” and “Best Television Hard News Reporting” as selected by College Broadcasters, Inc. at its 2019 National Student Production Awards presented at the National Student Electronic Media Convention.
In addition, the Southeastern Channel’s student newscast, “Northshore News,” won second place in the nation for “Best Television Newscast.” There were over 1,200 entries from colleges and universities across the nation.
Winning for “Best Live Television Sports Broadcast” was the Southeastern Channel’s multicamera production and live broadcast of the Southeastern vs. Abilene Christian football game on Oct. 20, 2018. Student Dylan Domangue, of Houma, was the play-by-play announcer, while Richie Solares, of New Orleans, was the color analyst and Schuylar Ramsey, of Springfield, was the sideline reporter.
Other crew members were Taylor Sharp, of Walker, John Williams, of Denham Springs, Jeremy Gaines, of New Orleans, Tyler Guidroz, of Ponchatoula, Lily Gayle, of Greensburg, and Tyler Rogers and Gabrielle Cox, of Hammond. The game broadcast was produced by an entirely student crew.
“Pearl River Dam,” a news story that Amanda Kitch, of Covington, produced for the student newscast, “Northshore News,” won first place in the nation for “Best Television Hard News Reporting.” Kitch is now a television news reporter at WAFB-TV Channel 9 in Baton Rouge.
Parker Berthelot, of Denham Springs, co-anchored the winning newscast coproduced by Kyle Orleans, of Slidell. Other contributors were student reporters Domangue, Ramsey, Sharp, Gayle, Andrew Scherer, of New Orleans, Tyler Hampton, of Ponchatoula, Chris Rosato, of Mandeville, and Gabrielle Raby, of Luling.
The Southeastern Channel can be seen on Charter Spectrum 199 in Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Tammany and St. Helena parishes, and on demand at thesoutheasternchannel.com, Roku and AppleTV.