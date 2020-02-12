HAMMOND — Fellowship-trained neurosurgeon Dr. Lon F. Alexander is accepting new patients at North Oaks Neurosurgery Clinic in Hammond, a news release said.
Certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, Alexander comes to North Oaks with nearly three decades of experience as a practicing neurosurgeon and clinical professor at facilities in Mississippi.
He specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment and rehabilitation of disorders of the entire nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves and extracranial cerebrovascular system.
Alexander broke new ground as one of the first American neurosurgeons to participate in a yearlong exchange program with the former Soviet Union, the release said. The program enabled him to complete fellowship training in cerebrovascular surgery through Polenov Neurosurgical Institute in Leningrad. He also received fellowship training in Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery through Nagoya University School of Medicine in Nagoya, Japan.
He earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a residency in neurosurgery through the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He served as chief resident in his final year.