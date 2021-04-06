Hammond Eastside Magnet recently announced its students of the year.
Kodi Ross, daughter of Samantha and Nicholas Lemmon and Corey Ross, has been named Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s Eighth Grade Student of the Year for 2020-2021.
Kodi has many grandparents, three siblings and a huge family. Kodi loves her school and all subjects. She is part of the Hammond Eastside Magnet Beta Club, where she serves as leadership representative. She’s the captain of the school cheer team and has had leading roles as a part of Hammond Eastside Magnet Company Theater Program.
Kodi enjoys spending time with friends and family and participates in gymnastics and cheer; shops; plays volleyball; helps with community activities; and works on school-related tasks outside of school.
She plans to attend college to further her education in the area of family law.
Darryl-Carter Cowart, known as Carter, was named Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s Fifth Grade Student of the Year for 2020-2021. He is the only child of Darryl and Akira Cowart and resides in Ponchatoula. He values spending time with his family and has a close relationship with his grandparents Frank and Sandra Carter. He enjoys playing with his friends, sports, music and watching his favorite Youtubers take care of their animals.
He has excelled academically as an A-B honor roll student each grading period. He has participated in the school’s performing arts Company Theater Program, track and field, and music band camp. He is eager in all subjects, but his favorite subject is mathematics.
He is an active participant in Macedonia Baptist Church and within the community. He has been recognized for his leadership in various organizations. Among his achievements, he has received the Sportsmanship Award, team captain, Learner Profile in Action, ToRrific Learner Awards, Student of the Month, Principled Award and Outstanding Achievement Award. Carter is interested in attending a university to pursue a major in meteorology. He is passionate about the climate and wants to help people prepare for daily weather and inform people of damaging weather coming their way.