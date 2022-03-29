Art classes and events available
Several events for children and adults are happening at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 to book a class.
- Join Amber Hilbun to create a recycled collage landscape from recycled materials in honor of Earth Day. Collect buttons, bottle tops, cardboard, plastic utensils, wrappers, etc. Substrate and other materials will be available. Class for kids ages 8 and up is at 10 a.m. April 16 and costs $25. The adult class for ages 18 and up is at noon and costs $35.
- The Ikebana International of Baton Rouge is holding a display and reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the art council gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Email stutts@cox.net for information.
- The arts council office will close April 20 for Spring Fest, but be sure to visit Mattie Street in Denham Springs for Arts on the Avenue. Vendor applications are on the website.
- Join instructor Jenny Bauer every second and fourth Thursday for free Bible journaling classes at the gallery.
- A kids spring flowers watercolor painting class will be hosted by the arts council. Kids can join artist instructor Shelly Frederick at the gallery at 10 a.m. April 9 to learn basic drawing and painting techniques. They will be using oil pastels to draw flowers and watercolors to paint the design. No experience necessary. All supplies included. Space is limited and class costs $10. Registration deadline is April 7.
Hunt for eggs in Walker
Walker High Beta Club presents its second Easter Egg Hunt on April 3. The egg hunt is free and will have prizes. It will be divided into three age groups: 2 and younger, 3 to 6 and 7 to 10.
The first 100 kids will get a bag for the hunt. Face painting, games and photos with the bunny will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All age groups start the egg hunt at 2 p.m. Snacks will be on sale: $1 drinks and $1 games.
First Baptist Church plans Easter family event
Make sure to mark your calendars for First Baptist Church of Denham Springs' Easter Family Event at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at the church. The event will include the church's largest Easter egg hunt ever.
Stocked pond provides fishing opportunity
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
Walker has partnered with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to host a Get Out and Fish Event. Staff will be available for casting instructions, and the park's pond will be freshly stocked with catfish. Don't have a pole? No worries; loaner rods will be available.
The city's farmers market will be held during the same time by the fishing pond.
GOP women to meet
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. April 6 at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. David Stokes, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, is the speaker.
Stokes earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from Louisiana College, and holds a master’s degree in the same with a focus on public policy analysis from LSU. During his academic career, he served as an intern to President George W. Bush and was awarded the David B. Johnson Award as his master’s program’s top graduate student.