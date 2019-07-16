WALKER — Three Livingston Parish municipalities, including Walker, will receive a modest financial windfall from the state later this year, the City Council learned at its regular meeting July 8.
State Rep. Sherman Mack, who represents parts of Livingston Parish, said he had learned recently that the state will appropriate about $100,000 for his district that must be used by municipalities. He said the money will be split between Albany, Livingston and Walker, and each municipality will be given about $33,000. Mack said the city could use the money where the mayor and council members saw fit.
“I know that it’s not a lot of money, but every little bit helps. You are free to use the money to improve infrastructure, maybe buy a new police unit, or however you see fit. How you spend the money doesn’t matter to me, and I know that you will use it wisely,” Mack said.
“We never turn down money," Mayor Jimmy Watson replied. "We have a lot of needs, and these funds will help us get a few things done. I will meet with the city’s staff and council members in the near future and we will be in touch with you. We appreciate any assistance that we can get.”
Mack said the upcoming elections will be closely watched around the state because many representatives who are term limited will be leaving the state House and Senate. “This year will mark the biggest class of term limited representatives to leave the Legislature, and many new representatives will be coming in for next year’s session. This is an important time for state government, and you will be seeing some changes,” Mack told the council.
At the same meeting, Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge placed the spotlight on the city’s Facilities Management Department. Etheridge prefaced his remarks by noting that the department is directed by Brian Farlow, who is in charge of maintenance of all municipal facilities and a wide range of other city-related services. For example, the Facilities Management Department is responsible for maintaining the city’s drainage system, inspecting and monitoring retention ponds, assuring that construction sites are properly maintained, and the cutting of grass on city and some state roads and streets.
Further, Etheridge said, Farlow is responsible for the city’s emergency preparedness plan and he coordinates activities during times of emergencies with local, parish and state police, fire and other officials.
“This department is tasked with many jobs and responsibilities from cleaning storm drains to overseeing equipment management and special projects. The employees in this department stage special events and only last week were responsible for our Fourth of July celebration. They also oversee our Christmas observances. They help out at our parks when needed and perform whatever tasks to which they are assigned,” Etheridge said.
He said five city employees perform the work that is required by the Facilities Management Department.
In an unrelated matter, the council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that supports the creation of a Fire Prevention Bureau within the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4. The fire district’s commissioners have approved the forming of the bureau and obtained ordinances from the Livingston Parish Council and the village of Port Vincent. Fire Protection District No. 4 serves a large portion of Livingston Parish.
The ordinance states, in part, “The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 Fire Prevention Bureau is created for the purpose and establishment of reasonable levels of fire safety and property protection created from the hazards created by fire and explosion located within the boundaries of the Fire Protection District. The establishment of the Fire Prevention Bureau could ultimately help in raising the fire department’s rating that impacts insurance rates."
In other business, the council heard a report from Etheridge about the possible future endorsement of a plan that homeowners could purchase that would insure against possible damage to water and sewer lines that serve homes from the utility hookup to the residence. Etheridge said National League of Cities, a private company, had contacted the city about offering the service to residents. He said for $5.75 a month a homeowner could be insured in the event of problems arising in a water line serving the house. Insurance is also available for the sewer line and for water and sewer lines inside a house at a higher cost. Etheridge likened the program to similar insurance policies that cover home appliances.
Watson asked council members to study the proposal and consider taking some action at a later date. “This is something that would be offered to our residents, and the city is not going to be involved in selling the policies or in fee collections. It would strictly be an option between homeowners and the private company offering the coverage. The only part the city would play would be to endorse the coverage that this company is offering,” Watson said.