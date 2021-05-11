WALKER — On May 3, Livingston School officials recognized students, teachers and principals selected as the year’s best for their outstanding performance and achievement at their respective schools and in the district overall.
The awards ceremony was held in the Walker High School gymnasium and broadcast live on the school’s Facebook feed.
“We are here to honor our very best,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “We are so proud of the work each of you have put in to make our school district one of the very best in our state.”
Murphy recalled the year’s challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that at each critical stage in the school year, the district’s educators, administrators, and students “made a way” to forge ahead in their instruction and learning.
“This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week. I can’t say it strong enough, how much we appreciate each of you and how proud we are of you,” Murphy said.
Murphy presented the nominees from each school with certificates, and the district’s top winners with plaques. Murphy said one winner — Albany Middle School Principal John Hill — is a semifinalist for the Louisiana Principal of the Year Award. That award is scheduled to be announced later this month.
Those recognized at the ceremony included:
District Students of the Year
Emma Miranda, a senior at Albany High School; Sophia Chavers, an 8th grader at Albany Middle School; and Khloé Golden, a fifth grader at Juban Parc Elementary School.
Other Student of the Year nominees
Elementary Schools: Dillon Sutton, Albany Middle; Gabriela Gann, Denham Springs Elementary; Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary; Gage Wynne, Eastside Elementary; Bentley Allement, French Settlement Elementary; Lillian Murphy, Freshwater Elementary; Peyton Ogle, Frost; Khloe Gotreaux, Gray’s Creek Elementary; Bailey Kemp, Holden; Claire Puig, Levi Milton Elementary; Collin Hamilton, Lewis Vincent Elementary; Jaxson Lefebvre, Live Oak Middle; Michael Miller, Maurepas; Karigan Bourgeois, North Corbin Elementary; Sarah Jacobsen, Northside Elementary; Katelyn Devall, Seventh Ward Elementary; Isabella Blanchard, South Fork Elementary; Rylee McKenzie, South Walker Elementary; Ceionna Brock, Southside Elementary; and Jackson Aucoin, Springfield Elementary.
Middle Schools: Peyton Baker, Denham Springs Junior High; Alex Aucoin, Doyle Junior High; Phoenix Bhramayana, French Settlement High; Reagan Turner, Frost; Sawyer Herring, Holden Junior High; Kellie LaPorte, Juban Parc Junior High; Jace Griffin, Live Oak Junior High; Mackenzie Hutson, Maurepas; Sadie Gallman, North Corbin Junior High; Sadie Nickens, Southside Junior High; Sydney Kinchen, Springfield Middle; Julianna Easley, Walker Junior High; and Sasha Caruso, Westside Junior High.
High Schools: Hailey Enamorado, Denham Springs High; Jessica Jemison, Doyle High; Blain Seale, French Settlement High; Olivia Barnes, Holden High; Ethan Cooper, Live Oak High; Maci Scivicque, Maurepas; Kaitlyn Norman, Springfield High; and Madeline Watson, Walker High.
District Teachers of the Year
Elementary Teacher of the Year Dana Baier, of Eastside Elementary School; Middle School Teacher of the Year Lauren Gourney, of Denham Springs Junior High; and High School Teacher of the Year Louis Sansovich, of Albany High School.
Other Teacher of the Year nominees
Elementary Schools: Rebecca Scivique, Albany Lower Elementary; Kelli Satterfield, Albany Upper Elementary; Stephanie Swindle, Denham Springs Elementary; Amanda Robinson, Doyle Elementary; Mandy Thomas, French Settlement Elementary; Bette Jo Sibley, Freshwater Elementary; Helena Olson, Gray’s Creek Elementary; Brittany Rigsby, Holden; Kelly Price, Juban Parc Elementary; Crystal Gaubert, Levi Milton Elementary; Brandy Tullos, Lewis Vincent Elementary; Aimee Martin, Live Oak Elementary; Dana Perere, North Corbin Elementary; Amanda Gann, North Live Oak Elementary; Haley McDermitt, Northside Elementary; Sherry Wentzel, Seventh Ward Elementary; Eileen Jarman, South Fork Elementary; Claire Miller, South Live Oak Elementary; Kara Patterson, South Walker Elementary; Joni Lexia, Springfield Elementary; Leah Davis, Southside Elementary; and Carolyn Will, Walker Elementary.
Middle Schools: Josh Burton, Albany Middle; Erik Willie, French Settlement Junior High; Rachelle Taylor, Frost; Suzette Rabalais, Juban Parc Junior High; Christy Matthews, Live Oak Junior High; Misty Reynerson, Live Oak Middle; Jennifer Stewart, North Corbin Junior High; Shelli DuRousseau, Southside Junior High; Nicole Savage, Springfield Middle; and Melissa North, Westside Junior High.
High Schools: Courtney Richoux, Denham Springs High; Devin Dubois, Doyle High; Michele Yawn, Live Oak High; Shaunte’ Kraft, Maurepas; and Ellen Fort, Walker High.
District Principals of the Year
Elementary Principal of the Year Amy Savage, of South Live Oak Elementary; Middle School Principal of the Year John Hill, of Albany Middle School; and High School Principal of Year Beth Jones, of Live Oak High School.