The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its final Live After 5 concert of 2022.
The Ghost Riders Band will play at the free, family-friendly event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The concert is held at the Strawberry Parking Lot on W. Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.
“We have seen so much success with the concert series this year. Since July, our crowds went from 200 people to almost 700 people in attendance. We plan to bring this concert series back in 2023,” program director Faith Allen Peterson said.
Bring a lawn chair, grab some food and drink from a local restaurant or bar, and head on over to downtown Ponchatoula for the music.