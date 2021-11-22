The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the Parish at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Forrest Grove Plantation.
Parish President Layton Ricks will speak.
April Wehrs, chamber president and CEO, will provide an update on business advocacy, why it matters, and how to use the collective efforts of the chamber and its annual business agenda.
Registration is required. Visit https://business.livingstonparishchamber.org/events/details/state-of-the-parish-livingston-parish-7829 for information and to register.
The chamber also has a Women’s Leadership Special Event on Dec. 10 and its Chamber Cheers on Dec. 16.