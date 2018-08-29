The opportunity for Walker High to make another run at state in boys basketball is a story that can wait for now.
On Friday nights this fall, the school's football team will take the field suddenly brimming with major college prospects and looking to build on back-to-back playoff appearances.
In fact, some of the players who played a key role in helping Walker to its first state championship in basketball last spring — most notably, the entire receiving corps — can be found in helmets and pads as coach Lester Ricard opens his second season at the helm.
"We're going in with a different mindset than we've had in the past," said senior standout BJ Lockhart, who plays all over the field. "Everybody is stronger. We're not scared. Everybody wants to be out there on the practice field and put in the work to get better."
The script has indeed flipped for a program that is four years removed from an 0-10 finish.
Entering 2016, the Wildcats had lost 25 straight district games and had not made the playoffs in 15 years.
Walker not only reached the playoffs in 2017 for the second straight season, but held a 7-6 lead against Landry-Walker entering the fourth quarter of their first-round game. Landry-Walker prevailed 14-7 behind a big defensive stop in the final minutes.
Can the Wildcats take the next step? Zachary coach David Brewerton, whose Broncos have dominated District 4-5A in recent seasons, believes they can.
"I think they are a talented, athletic team that showed signs last year of being a really good team," Brewerton said. "They had their ups and downs, but you could tell they were a program pushing forward."
The buzz about Walker starts with some hype created on the recruiting trail.
Sophomore Brian Thomas picked up a scholarship offer from LSU coach Ed Orgeron after posting a 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash at an LSU camp, while junior Jalen Cook saw his name fly into the top-200 nationally among Class of 2020 prospects.
Then there is Lockhart, who holds offers from schools like West Virginia, Arizona State and Tennessee despite his 5-foot-8, 185-pound frame and the lack of a defined position.
Free Safety Calvin Watson, linebacker Cade Seymour and receiver Trent Montgomery are other college prospects.
Question marks? Walker does have a couple.
The offensive line lost a hefty chunk of contributors who helped create space for those skill-position stars.
Also, the quarterback spot was unsettled entering fall camp for the second year in a row.
Ricard said the talent around juniors Ethan McMasters and Landon Adams and sophomore Christian Ard, the three players battling for the starting spot, should ease the pressure on whoever was named the Week 1 starter.
"We're better," he said, "when the quarterback doesn't have the ball in his hands."
Walker
Coach: Lester Ricard Jr. (11-10)
2017: 6-5
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*WR Trent Montgomery (6-3, 180), *WR Jalen Cook (6-1, 185), WR Brian Thomas (6-4, 190), HB Liam Diagle (5-6, 190), RB Demitri Wright (5-8, 180), OL Garrett Emmons (6-2, 220), OL Zachary Zim/Blade Thompson, OL Timmy Lawson (6-1, 260), OL TJ Taylor (6-1, 290), OL Isiah Zachery (6-3, 290) P/K Bradly Cain (5-8, 170), QB Landon Adams/Christian Ard/Ethan McMasters
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
OLB Ke'Andre Ventress (5-10, 210), OLB Dakota Wilson/Tyler Whittington, DL Kobe Baylock (6-1, 290), DL Jerome Wilson (5-8, 270), DL Dylan Sharp (6-3, 220), SS Keondre Brown (6-0, 200), SS BJ Lockhart (5-8, 185), FS Calvin Watson (5-10, 180), DB Kolbe Moncree (6-1, 175), DB TJ Briley (5-9, 180)
*--denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Dutchtown
Sept. 6 at Broadmoor
Sept. 14 Slidell
Sept. 21 Parkview Baptist
Sept. 28 at Scotlandville*
Oct. 5 at Zachary*
Oct. 12 Belaire*
Oct. 19 Denham Springs*
Oct. 26 Live Oak*
Nov. 2 at Central*
*--denotes district game