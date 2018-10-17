Even before the first snap of last year's game at Denham Springs, the Walker football team gave the impression that something good was about to happen.
There was that certain bounce in the step, coach Cecil Thomas said.
It is the same kind of energy and focus Thomas expects the Wildcats to exude Friday night when Walker hosts Denham Springs in a rematch of last year's shockingly easy 27-0 win.
"We're definitely fired up for this game," said Thomas, promoted to acting head coach early in the season. He is in his second season on the staff. "It's been on the calendar for a while. This is a week they've been waiting for a little bit."
The Wildcats, who have already matched their 2017 win total, will play Denham in the first of back-to-back home games against Livingston Parish foes. Live Oak comes calling next week as the District 4-5A slate rolls on.
In other Livingston Parish action this week, Albany (5-2 overall, 0-2 in 8-3A) hits the road to meet unbeaten Archbishop Hannan (7-0, 1-0) and Springfield (3-4, 1-3 in 9-2A) travels to face St. Thomas Aquinas (4-3, 3-1).
Live Oak (4-3, 1-3) gears up for Walker by facing Belaire (1-6, 0-4) at home in a Thursday night game.
After losing for the first time this season, Walker (2-1 in district) had no problem getting back on track as the Wildcats pounded Belaire last week in a 56-0 win.
It was the kind of rebound Thomas hoped to see after Walker's district title hopes were dealt a huge blow by Zachary in a 38-9 loss.
Walker led Belaire 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 going into halftime.
"So proud of the kids and the way they responded," Thomas said.
Walker and Denham (4-3, 1-2) should provide some fireworks in a game that features a pair of high-powered offenses led by big-play skill-position talent.
Denham's Luke Lunsford and Walker's Ethan McMasters rank among the area's passing leaders. Both junior quarterbacks have explosive wide receiver corps, with senior DJ Williams leading the way for the Yellow Jackets and Brian Thomas for the Wildcats.
Denham's Tre Muse is flirting with a 1,000-yard rushing season. Walker running back BJ Lockhart is a game-changing play waiting to happen.
Denham Springs owned this series until two years ago, having won 10 straight against Walker. The Wildcats have won the last two meetings by a combined score of 97-17.
In last year's shutout, Walker used five Denham Springs turnovers to help secure the big road win.
"The kids just came out and played hard," Thomas said of last year. "They had that look. They had that fire. We knew coming off the bus."
Capitol City Swim League
Jared Poland of Denham Springs and Hannah Hirstius of Holden led the contingent of swimmers from Livingston Parish on Saturday in a Capitol City Swim League meet at Crawfish Aquatics.
Poland won the boys 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 0.40 seconds. He also finished third in the boys 200 individual medley at 2:11.04.
Denham's relay teams were third in both the boys 200 freestyle and the boys 400 freestyle.
Hirstius placed third in the girls 200 individual medley at 2:39.90.
Denham volleyball tops Springfield
Denham Springs volleyball completed a series sweep of Springfield with a 3-0 win Thursday at the Hornsby Gym. Denham defeated the Bulldogs by the same 3-0 margin in a road match early last month.
Now the Yellow Jackets could turn their focus toward piecing together a strong district finish and trying to earn a berth in the Division I state playoffs.
Denham had matches set against East Ascension and Walker this week as it started the second round of the district schedule. The Yellow Jackets defeated Walker during the first round of district, but lost the other three matches.