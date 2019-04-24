The Livingston Activity Center recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of construction on its new facility on Florida Boulevard in Walker.
The Activity Center is a nonprofit organization, which for more than 50 years, has been providing vocational and recreational opportunities for adults with special needs. The center's motto is "Looking Beyond Disabilities, Focusing on Capabilities, Expanding Possibilities."
Fundraising for construction of the new facility has been an ongoing effort of more than 20 years. The larger facility will better allow the Activity Center to serve the special needs community, according to a news release
The building project is expected to be complete in the fall.
Visit the Facebook page of Livingston Activity Center to learn more about its mission and its people or to make a donation.