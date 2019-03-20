As the Division V girls state powerlifting meet inched to a close, Holden coach David White did the math in his head.
The numbers added up to a second-place showing for the Holden girls, who entered the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandra on Friday with only a few months of competition under their belts.
White helped start a powerlifting program at Holden just this season.
"That's a real good first-year accomplishment," White said. He paused, then added: "Really, that's a real good accomplishment anytime."
State champion Lauren Politz and state runners-up Madalynn Cooper and Kayla Davis were the top point producers for Holden as the Rockets placed behind only Ascension Catholic, which had 30 points. Holden finished with 23 points to beat out Glenmora (19) for the runner-up trophy.
Politz lifted 760 total pounds (300-pound squat, 145 bench press, 315 dead lift) to win the 165-pound division. She was one of two competitors named Outstanding Lifter, winning the award for the top weight classes.
Cooper was second in the 181-pound division with 555 total pounds (175 squat, 105 bench, 275 dead) lifted. Davis lifted 690 (240 squat, 115 bench, 335 dead) at 220 pounds to finish second there.
The big day for Politz came as she continues to battle thyroid cancer. White said she underwent surgery to remove the thyroid in January and has continued to receive treatment.
Earlier this month, Politz was named Outstanding Lifter in Holden's regional meet.
"You wake up in the morning tired sometimes," White said. "You see her and what she's going through, and she's still able to do what she accomplished. It took a lot of toughness."
When he was starting the powerlifting program last fall, White said Holden cheerleading sponsor Melissa Torres helped direct him to the future state champ with a background in weightlifting.
A junior, Politz will return to lead the Rockets next year as they look to take the next step.
None of the nine girls who represented Holden at state were seniors.
Cook nabs Gatorade honor
Jalen Cook helped Walker High complete a rare sweep of the Gatorade state Player of the Year awards for boys and girls basketball.
Cook, who averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals in leading the Walker boys to a 29-10 mark, was named the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year in boys basketball.
The honor for Cook comes after Walker senior Tiara Young picked up the Gatorade state Player of the Year honor in girls basketball.
The Gatorade awards recognize not only athletic excellence, but also high academic achievement and exemplary character.
Cook maintains a 3.35 grade-point average along with his busy athletic schedule.
Winning the state award makes Cook eligible for Gatorade's National Player of the Year to be announced later.
Young shines in homecoming
Speaking of Young, the Walker guard had a memorable return to her Shreveport-area roots Saturday in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association all-star game played at Bossier Parish Community College.
Young, an LSU signee, paired with Loranger standout Jamya Mingo-Young to lead the East squad to a 90-63 victory.
Mingo-Young had a team-high 18 points, while Walker's Young nearly matched her with 16.
Young led Walker to the state semifinals in her lone season with the Wildcats. She played most of her career at Evangel in Shreveport.
Two more Livingston Parish players joined Young on the East squad: Alexius Horne of Denham Springs and Holden's Taylor Forbes, the daughter of Holden coach Pam Forbes.
Horne, a Southeastern signee, had 10 points for the East in her final high-school game.
The boys all-star game followed the girls, with the West winning 102-100.
Taylor's brother Cole suited up for the East squad.
Jo Ann Smith makes Hall
Legendary former Albany High coach Jo Ann Smith was honored Saturday along with Buckeye's Stella Sasser as the latest coaches to join the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The induction of Smith and Sasser came in conjunction with the state all-star games.
Smith compiled a 673-227 record in 28 seasons coaching the Albany girls, leading the Hornets to three state championships. She is the mother of current Albany coach Stacy Darouse.