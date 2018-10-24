Oct. 3
Notariano, Sierra: 21, 31660 Crane Road, Albany, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary, theft, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Leslie, Dallas: 25, 10025 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Wright, Patrick Heath: 45, 29259 Richardson Drive, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
Wheat, Jessie Bower: 51, 20211 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, aggravated battery.
Turney, Tyana: 27, 39281 Tyler Ballard Road, Walker, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, security required, failure to appear, theft.
Nuber, Laura Ikerd: 36, 108 Ave. 6, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Brownell, Terry: 47, 14264 Pine Lane, Walker, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated.
Sykes, Robert: 31, 39054 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Kirkham, Jeremy: 33, 30333 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Dupont, Marisa N.: 31, 17742 Florida Blvd., Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, following vehicles.
Blount, Jessica Marie: 32, 30333 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Foley, Lacie Marie: 30, 122209 Brandon Ave., Denham Springs, Illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mcneely, Edward Ray: 49, 217 Big Allen Loop, Deville, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hunstock, Brandy Michelle: 40, 9906 Florida Blvd., Walker, driving while intoxicated, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Breeland, Jennifer: 51, 14510 Lewis Road, Maurepas, simple battery.
Oct. 4
Brisco, Christopher: 31, 32581 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, switched plate, no driver's license, vehicle registration expired.
Cokes, Dwayne: 39, 9100 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Shanahan, Vanessa: 47, 25427 O’Nellion Road, Holden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Robertson, Steven: 45, 6235 St. Pius Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Rogers, Austin Jacob: 27, 30905 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
Wilson, Thomas J.: 38, 20950 La. 16, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Sanders, Christopher: 37, 13080 Burgess Ave., Walker, equipment required, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, equipment required.
Jackson, Colby: 30, 6712 Forest Park Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse aggravated assault, violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
Frierson, Cassondra: 37, 11000 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Granger, James: 37, 1128 E. Sybil St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Elliot, Joshua Dean: 42, 29330 Bill Mclin Road, Livingston, failure to pay child support.
Lee, Ricky D.: 40, 28252 George White Road, Holden, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, allowing dogs to roam.
Sullivan, Eric Michael: 51, 28252 George White Road, Holden, probation.
Mooney, Richard Jason: 40, 1626 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, careless operation.
Miller, Douglas: 52, 749 La. 1179, Cottonport, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, tail lamps.
Fuhr, Joseph Logan: 34, 12723 Roe Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Morris, Keith: 69, 14037 Mill Settlement Trace, Port Vincent, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Oct. 5
Carpenter, Lacey C.: 36, 26096 Big Ben Drive, Denham Springs, cyberstalking.
Houk, Joshua: 39, 3842 Stoneybrook, Zachary, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Anthony, Brian G.: 32, 29790 Blount Road, Holden, assault by drive-by shooting.
Carter, Jacob: 22, 23153 La. 442, Holden, theft.
Perkins, Dane: 27, 30147 Red Padon Road, Franklinton, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Williams, Dominique D.: 35, 15907 Catfish Landing, Maurepas, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, identity theft, two counts forgery, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Griffin, Shawn: 37, 18600 McDonald Lane, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Gauthreaux, Nathan: 23, 35650 Bill Stilly Road, Independence, fugitive.
Reagan, Casondra: 42, 121 Carol St., Denham Springs, two counts cyberstalking.
Aucoin, Christopher W.: 38, 31717 Netterville Road, Denham Springs, parole, owner to secure registration, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Jones, Kevin Lee: 28, 14664 Hood Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired motor vehicle insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Carter, Lashundra: 28, 13566 Dunn Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Gardner, Rosalind: 33, 2334 Cherry St., Baton Rouge, probation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Richard, Christy: 26, 5625 Clayton Court, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Leblue, Cory: 28, 312 Michael St., Harvey, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
Watson, Thomas: 24, 36662 Longleaf Drive, Independence, simple battery domestic violence, resisting an officer, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, simple assault.
Grzych, Brad: 41, 2502 Main St., Baker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Broussard, James Henry: 38, 16935 Watkins Road, Walker, theft, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
Salsman, Rae: 23, 10242 Mother Road, St. Amant, driving on roadway lane for traffic, no driver's license.
Parker, Bobby Gerald: 43, 141 Road 890, Tupelo, Mississippi, parish jail time.
Calmes, William: 53, homeless, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft.
Root, Brandon Shane: 45, 17000 Caroline Drive, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Romig, Christina Renee: 26, 17075 Rachel Drive, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 6
Efferson, Brent C.: 68, 29225 George White Road, Holden, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Wascom, Donald G.: 60, 18011 La. 42, Livingston, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft of a motor vehicle.
Mccoy, Marquis: 33, 8431 E. Susie Circle, Denham Springs, simple burglary, theft, following vehicles, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicles improperly licensed/weighing, inspections.
Landry, Jennifer: 29, 23922 Rosemont Ave., Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Binder, Catherine Renee: 31, 8431 Susie Circle East, Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license.
Bordelon, Michael Joseph: 39, 8431 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Bennett, Prentiss Eddie: 70, 26937 Bennet Road, Holden, obstructing public passages, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Gaspard, Jerry: 37, 511 Carrue St., Apt. 3, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Reagan, Bobbie D.: 26, 8953 Lemon Road, Slaughter, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ellis, Christopher: 33, 15811 Blackmud Road, Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Harrington, Bobby: 51, 4013 White Sands Drive, Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Boswell, Christopher: 45, P.O. Box 206, Springfield, driving while intoxicated, improper boat numbers, equipment required.
Downing, John C.: 35, 28711 Norwood Drive, Livingston, principal/theft of goods, attempt/theft, resisting an officer, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Barker, Nathan W.: 27, 9141 Springridge St., Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, simple arson.
Aldridge, Jennifer Jones: 41, 13330 Lebrourgeois Lane, Maurepas, fugitive.
Morrison, Patrick: 29, 24577 Joni Lane, Denham Springs, cruelty to juveniles.
Severio, Randall Shay: 26, 13005 Catahoula Drive, Denham Springs, court cost, simple battery.
Bigner, Kathy: 50, 36834 Longleaf Road, Independence, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear, illegal possession of stolen things.
Oct. 7
Johnston, Lindsey R.: 37, 12356 Bryant Lane, Denham Springs, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no driver license.
Swilley, Michael Edward: 32, 8245 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Simmons, Jennings L.: 51, 35296 La. 441, Holden, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no driver's license, failure to appear.
Gardner, Hunter: 20, 26502 La. 441, Holden, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Hanna, Robert P.: 31, 35315 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
Cranford, Crystal Lee: 32, 11230 Brown Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Page, James A.: 33, 12467 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Mcallister, Mark Amos: 38, 29417 Catholic Hall Road, Hammond, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, driver must be licensed, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Payne, Shelly: 39, 30323 Walker North, Walker, failure to appear.
Sibley, Justin Lee: 34, 19862 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Stewart, Jesse David: 26, 31107 La. 441, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Oct. 8
Mitchell, Shauntell Schenk: 38, 36163 La. 441, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bouquet, Michael D.: 48, 724 Sherron Ave., Baker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Blocker, Dustin W.: 36, 709 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales, obstructing public passages, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Harris, Curtis Ryan: 34, 28065 Juban Road, Denham Springs, obstructing public passages, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, no driver's license, expired motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, illegal possession of stolen things, security required, theft, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
Mcwaters, Joshua: 32, 11844 Marlene Ave., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.
Martin, Ellis: 41, 2321 Sevacedar Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, speeding, no driver's license.
Perry, Devin Ray: 30, 34560 La. 43, Independence, criminal trespass, fugitive.
Carpenter, Jerret: 29, 9114 Jason Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Moore, Angel: 20, 277724 Carter Purvis Road, Indy, theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Delacerda, Mitchell: 57, 13135 Perch St., Maurepas, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Hernandez, Chester: 45, 44341 Deer Ridge Road, Robert, speeding, traffic bench warrant.
Loar, Albert: 42, 25250 Pardue Road, Springfield, probation.
Ramirez, Alvin: 45, 19066 Wild Oak Lane, Ponchatoula, theft of a motor vehicle.
Jones, Grady: 23, 444 Woodland St., Denham Springs, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lejeune, Patrick: 48, 8738 Montcedar St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration, security required.
Calkin, William: 26, 1320 North Woodcrest Drive, Denham Springs, parole.
Oct. 9
Arledge, Logan , 29735 S. Satsuma, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.
Stricker, Maria: 37, 24398 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Bass, Randolph Eugene: 32, 13765 Cullen Road, Walker, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway lane for traffic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ramirez, John A.: 34, 6571 Klienpeter Road, Baton Rouge, theft.
Houle, Anthony D.: 34, 26560 George White Road, Holden, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a movable.
White, Rickey: 27, 9880 Viola St., New Orleans, two counts theft.
Mcallister, Robert G.: 34, 7333 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Lee, Christina Pipps: 31, 16770 Spring Ranch Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kennard, Brittany: 28, 3780 Vernon Road, Zachary, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, theft.
White, Autumn B.: 28, 3210 N. Stevendale, Baton Rouge, parole.
Fooshee, Hugh F.: 50, 37350 Walker North Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.
Fabre, Pamela A.: 45, 25556 Traylor Lane, Holden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, tail lamps.
Fletcher, Cameron: 22, 28236 James Chapel Road, Holden, criminal mischief.
Whatley, Miranda: 43, 9288 Rie De Benoit, Denham Springs, two counts domestic abuse battery.
Knight, Johnathan: 31, 25927 La. 441, Holden, false certificates, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Macaluso, Kimberly North: 44, 31280 Rosewood Ave., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, driving on roadway lane for traffic, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Oct. 10
Ferachi, Andrew: 52, 16325 County Road, French Settlement, vehicle registration expired, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, violations of registration provisions, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Johnson, Edna Christine: 39, 8673 Chippewa Drive, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, no driver's license, tail lamps.
Walley, Joella: 21, 30100 Walker North Road, Walker, simple battery, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb.
Payne, Madelyn E.: 20, 30100 Walker North Road, Walker, resisting an officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb.
Mullens, Megan B.: 22, 12430 River Highlands Drive, Apt. L, domestic abuse battery.
Delaune, Clayton: 23, 30100 Walker Road N., 433, Walker, fugitive