Oct. 3

Notariano, Sierra: 21, 31660 Crane Road, Albany, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary, theft, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.

Leslie, Dallas: 25, 10025 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.

Wright, Patrick Heath: 45, 29259 Richardson Drive, Holden, domestic abuse battery.

Wheat, Jessie Bower: 51, 20211 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, aggravated battery.

Turney, Tyana: 27, 39281 Tyler Ballard Road, Walker, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, security required, failure to appear, theft.

Nuber, Laura Ikerd: 36, 108 Ave. 6, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.

Brownell, Terry: 47, 14264 Pine Lane, Walker, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated.

Sykes, Robert: 31, 39054 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Kirkham, Jeremy: 33, 30333 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Dupont, Marisa N.: 31, 17742 Florida Blvd., Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, following vehicles.

Blount, Jessica Marie: 32, 30333 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Foley, Lacie Marie: 30, 122209 Brandon Ave., Denham Springs, Illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Mcneely, Edward Ray: 49, 217 Big Allen Loop, Deville, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Hunstock, Brandy Michelle: 40, 9906 Florida Blvd., Walker, driving while intoxicated, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.

Breeland, Jennifer: 51, 14510 Lewis Road, Maurepas, simple battery.

Oct. 4

Brisco, Christopher: 31, 32581 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, switched plate, no driver's license, vehicle registration expired.

Cokes, Dwayne: 39, 9100 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.

Shanahan, Vanessa: 47, 25427 O’Nellion Road, Holden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.

Robertson, Steven: 45, 6235 St. Pius Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.

Rogers, Austin Jacob: 27, 30905 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.

Wilson, Thomas J.: 38, 20950 La. 16, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

Sanders, Christopher: 37, 13080 Burgess Ave., Walker, equipment required, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, equipment required.

Jackson, Colby: 30, 6712 Forest Park Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse aggravated assault, violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.

Frierson, Cassondra: 37, 11000 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.

Granger, James: 37, 1128 E. Sybil St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Elliot, Joshua Dean: 42, 29330 Bill Mclin Road, Livingston, failure to pay child support.

Lee, Ricky D.: 40, 28252 George White Road, Holden, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, allowing dogs to roam.

Sullivan, Eric Michael: 51, 28252 George White Road, Holden, probation.

Mooney, Richard Jason: 40, 1626 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, careless operation.

Miller, Douglas: 52, 749 La. 1179, Cottonport, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, tail lamps.

Fuhr, Joseph Logan: 34, 12723 Roe Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.

Morris, Keith: 69, 14037 Mill Settlement Trace, Port Vincent, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic.

Oct. 5

Carpenter, Lacey C.: 36, 26096 Big Ben Drive, Denham Springs, cyberstalking.

Houk, Joshua: 39, 3842 Stoneybrook, Zachary, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.

Anthony, Brian G.: 32, 29790 Blount Road, Holden, assault by drive-by shooting.

Carter, Jacob: 22, 23153 La. 442, Holden, theft.

Perkins, Dane: 27, 30147 Red Padon Road, Franklinton, Department of Corrections incarceration.

Williams, Dominique D.: 35, 15907 Catfish Landing, Maurepas, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, identity theft, two counts forgery, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.

Griffin, Shawn: 37, 18600 McDonald Lane, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

Gauthreaux, Nathan: 23, 35650 Bill Stilly Road, Independence, fugitive.

Reagan, Casondra: 42, 121 Carol St., Denham Springs, two counts cyberstalking.

Aucoin, Christopher W.: 38, 31717 Netterville Road, Denham Springs, parole, owner to secure registration, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance.

Jones, Kevin Lee: 28, 14664 Hood Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired motor vehicle insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles.

Carter, Lashundra: 28, 13566 Dunn Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Gardner, Rosalind: 33, 2334 Cherry St., Baton Rouge, probation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Richard, Christy: 26, 5625 Clayton Court, Baton Rouge, felony theft.

Leblue, Cory: 28, 312 Michael St., Harvey, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.

Watson, Thomas: 24, 36662 Longleaf Drive, Independence, simple battery domestic violence, resisting an officer, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, simple assault.

Grzych, Brad: 41, 2502 Main St., Baker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Broussard, James Henry: 38, 16935 Watkins Road, Walker, theft, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.

Salsman, Rae: 23, 10242 Mother Road, St. Amant, driving on roadway lane for traffic, no driver's license.

Parker, Bobby Gerald: 43, 141 Road 890, Tupelo, Mississippi, parish jail time.

Calmes, William: 53, homeless, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft.

Root, Brandon Shane: 45, 17000 Caroline Drive, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Romig, Christina Renee: 26, 17075 Rachel Drive, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 6

Efferson, Brent C.: 68, 29225 George White Road, Holden, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.

Wascom, Donald G.: 60, 18011 La. 42, Livingston, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft of a motor vehicle.

Mccoy, Marquis: 33, 8431 E. Susie Circle, Denham Springs, simple burglary, theft, following vehicles, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicles improperly licensed/weighing, inspections.

Landry, Jennifer: 29, 23922 Rosemont Ave., Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

Binder, Catherine Renee: 31, 8431 Susie Circle East, Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license.

Bordelon, Michael Joseph: 39, 8431 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.

Bennett, Prentiss Eddie: 70, 26937 Bennet Road, Holden, obstructing public passages, appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Gaspard, Jerry: 37, 511 Carrue St., Apt. 3, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

Reagan, Bobbie D.: 26, 8953 Lemon Road, Slaughter, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Ellis, Christopher: 33, 15811 Blackmud Road, Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Harrington, Bobby: 51, 4013 White Sands Drive, Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

Boswell, Christopher: 45, P.O. Box 206, Springfield, driving while intoxicated, improper boat numbers, equipment required.

Downing, John C.: 35, 28711 Norwood Drive, Livingston, principal/theft of goods, attempt/theft, resisting an officer, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.

Barker, Nathan W.: 27, 9141 Springridge St., Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, simple arson.

Aldridge, Jennifer Jones: 41, 13330 Lebrourgeois Lane, Maurepas, fugitive.

Morrison, Patrick: 29, 24577 Joni Lane, Denham Springs, cruelty to juveniles.

Severio, Randall Shay: 26, 13005 Catahoula Drive, Denham Springs, court cost, simple battery.

Bigner, Kathy: 50, 36834 Longleaf Road, Independence, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear, illegal possession of stolen things.

Oct. 7

Johnston, Lindsey R.: 37, 12356 Bryant Lane, Denham Springs, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no driver license.

Swilley, Michael Edward: 32, 8245 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

Simmons, Jennings L.: 51, 35296 La. 441, Holden, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no driver's license, failure to appear.

Gardner, Hunter: 20, 26502 La. 441, Holden, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Hanna, Robert P.: 31, 35315 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.

Cranford, Crystal Lee: 32, 11230 Brown Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.

Page, James A.: 33, 12467 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.

Mcallister, Mark Amos: 38, 29417 Catholic Hall Road, Hammond, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, driver must be licensed, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.

Payne, Shelly: 39, 30323 Walker North, Walker, failure to appear.

Sibley, Justin Lee: 34, 19862 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.

Stewart, Jesse David: 26, 31107 La. 441, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Oct. 8

Mitchell, Shauntell Schenk: 38, 36163 La. 441, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Bouquet, Michael D.: 48, 724 Sherron Ave., Baker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Blocker, Dustin W.: 36, 709 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales, obstructing public passages, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.

Harris, Curtis Ryan: 34, 28065 Juban Road, Denham Springs, obstructing public passages, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, no driver's license, expired motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, illegal possession of stolen things, security required, theft, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.

Mcwaters, Joshua: 32, 11844 Marlene Ave., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.

Martin, Ellis: 41, 2321 Sevacedar Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, speeding, no driver's license.

Perry, Devin Ray: 30, 34560 La. 43, Independence, criminal trespass, fugitive.

Carpenter, Jerret: 29, 9114 Jason Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.

Moore, Angel: 20, 277724 Carter Purvis Road, Indy, theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.

Delacerda, Mitchell: 57, 13135 Perch St., Maurepas, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.

Hernandez, Chester: 45, 44341 Deer Ridge Road, Robert, speeding, traffic bench warrant.

Loar, Albert: 42, 25250 Pardue Road, Springfield, probation.

Ramirez, Alvin: 45, 19066 Wild Oak Lane, Ponchatoula, theft of a motor vehicle.

Jones, Grady: 23, 444 Woodland St., Denham Springs, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Lejeune, Patrick: 48, 8738 Montcedar St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration, security required.

Calkin, William: 26, 1320 North Woodcrest Drive, Denham Springs, parole.

Oct. 9

Arledge, Logan , 29735 S. Satsuma, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.

Stricker, Maria: 37, 24398 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.

Bass, Randolph Eugene: 32, 13765 Cullen Road, Walker, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway lane for traffic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Ramirez, John A.: 34, 6571 Klienpeter Road, Baton Rouge, theft.

Houle, Anthony D.: 34, 26560 George White Road, Holden, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a movable.

White, Rickey: 27, 9880 Viola St., New Orleans, two counts theft.

Mcallister, Robert G.: 34, 7333 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.

Lee, Christina Pipps: 31, 16770 Spring Ranch Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Kennard, Brittany: 28, 3780 Vernon Road, Zachary, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, theft.

White, Autumn B.: 28, 3210 N. Stevendale, Baton Rouge, parole.

Fooshee, Hugh F.: 50, 37350 Walker North Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.

Fabre, Pamela A.: 45, 25556 Traylor Lane, Holden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, tail lamps.

Fletcher, Cameron: 22, 28236 James Chapel Road, Holden, criminal mischief.

Whatley, Miranda: 43, 9288 Rie De Benoit, Denham Springs, two counts domestic abuse battery.

Knight, Johnathan: 31, 25927 La. 441, Holden, false certificates, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.

Macaluso, Kimberly North: 44, 31280 Rosewood Ave., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, driving on roadway lane for traffic, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.

Oct. 10

Ferachi, Andrew: 52, 16325 County Road, French Settlement, vehicle registration expired, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, violations of registration provisions, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.

Johnson, Edna Christine: 39, 8673 Chippewa Drive, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, no driver's license, tail lamps.

Walley, Joella: 21, 30100 Walker North Road, Walker, simple battery, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb.

Payne, Madelyn E.: 20, 30100 Walker North Road, Walker, resisting an officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb.

Mullens, Megan B.: 22, 12430 River Highlands Drive, Apt. L, domestic abuse battery.

Delaune, Clayton: 23, 30100 Walker Road N., 433, Walker, fugitive

