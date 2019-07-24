Albany football turns to modern scheme offense
The days of Albany football's old-school offensive approach are old news.
Second-year coach Mike Janis used his first full offseason with the team to implement a more modern scheme, turning to a spread attack that utilizes shotgun formations and multi-receiver sets.
In the past, the Hornets were known for their vintage power running game that operated mostly out of the Wing-T formation.
"We have a more diverse playbook, and we're going to be able to throw this year," senior lineman David Perez said. "It makes the other team have to play us two ways instead of just one."
Make no mistake, the offense former coach Blane Westmoreland once referred to as a reliable old pickup worked just fine.
The run-heavy, oft-predictable Wing-T helped Albany shed years of losing. The Hornets made the playoffs for only the fourth time in 2016. A year later, they hosted a playoff game for the very first time.
Enter Janis, who inherited the program following Westmoreland's move to Live Oak early last summer.
Rather than scrap the offense his Hornets knew so well, Janis introduced only pieces of the more diverse approach he favored while relying mostly on Westmoreland's ground-oriented scheme. After all, he essentially took the reins on the fly.
The result was a 6-5 campaign that included another trip to the playoffs. But the Hornets were 0-4 in District 8-3A.
Now, there's a different buzz.
"We've sold out," Janis said of moving to the spread. "We're all the way in."
The new look on offense comes with a new look behind center.
Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Doherty is the full-time starter after seeing mostly spot duty as a change-of-pace option last season. A natural runner, Doherty made strides as a passer during seven-on-seven action this summer. He has the potential to be a dual-threat.
Meanwhile, a trio of wide receivers — seniors Avery Bergeron and Trey Yelverton and junior Michael McCahill — have emerged as reliable weapons on the outside.
But even as Albany moves to an offensive philosophy that is finesse by nature, Janis believes the Hornets can maintain the hard-nosed, blue-collar ethos the Wing-T instilled.
That starts with an offensive line that has long been Albany's calling card.
Another big change — the move from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 alignment — will be led by seven returning starters on that side of the ball. Perez is a mainstay up front. Two-way starter Rhett Wolfe brings experience and playmaking ability to the secondary.
"Even though it's Year 2, there are still a lot of firsts," Janis said. "The kids are buying into what we want to do."
Holden's Hughes leaves McNeese
Former Holden star Kaylee Hughes has left the McNeese State basketball program and will enroll at Southeastern Louisiana. She will not continue her basketball career.
Hughes played one season at McNeese, seeing action in 27 games and making four starts as a freshman. She averaged 1.7 points.
"Kaylee is coming home," Holden coach Pam Forbes said. "She loves the game of basketball, but she is very family-oriented and community-oriented. It had nothing to do with her not being happy. She was playing. She got along with everybody. She was just homesick, plain and simple."
Forbes said Hughes will serve as a volunteer assistant at Holden this season helping coach the fifth- and sixth-graders.
As a four-year standout for Holden, Hughes led the Lady Rockets to state championships in 2016 and 2018. She was voted Most Valuable Player on the Class B all-state team in 2018.
Kaylee's sister, Jaycee Hughes, enters her senior year at Holden after earning all-state MVP honors this past season.