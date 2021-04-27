This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from April 7 before Judge William Dykes:
Alex Bourgoyne, 22, of Walker, pleaded no contest to second-degree battery. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Douglas Carter, 50, of Robert, pleaded guilty to simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000 or more but under $50,000 and domestic abuse battery — first offense, household member. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. He was ordered to pay fines and fees.
Dana Creel, 39, of Robert, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft under $750, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and disturbing the peace — offensive words. She was sentenced to three years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
James Hoyt, 48, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — fourth offense. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. All but two years of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. He was ordered to pay a $5,00 fine along with fees.
Eric Jones, Jr., 20, of Albany, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Donald Lee Jr., 37, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Time is to run consecutively.
Ricky Peters, 35, of Angle, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid-second offense. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Time is to run consecutively.
Breddrick Pines, 35, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and distribution of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Devin Powell, 30, of Roseland, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Time is to run consecutively.