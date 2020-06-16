Postponed elections ready to open
Early voting is 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 22 to July 4 except Sundays.
Early voting is at 29938 S. Magnolia St.; Livingston and Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs in Livingston Parish; Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse, 110 N. Bay St., No. 103, Amite; and Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Substation, 15475 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond.
Election day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multiparish races on the ballot include:
- presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
- committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
In Livingston, voters in Albany will select a chief of police, and in Tickfaw, a 10-mill tax rededication is on the ballot.
Donations for pet food in the community sought
Rescue Alliance has set up donation drop-off locations to meet the needs of the pets families of the communities it serves by instituting a coronavirus community emergency response action plan that adds a pet food distribution point to provide pet food to families in need.
Donations of dry dog and cat food, wet cat food, cat litter and treats and toys for dogs and cats are needed. Rescue Alliance Pets campaigns working through the pandemic with the sponsorship of Petstar Animal Care, 38432 W. Airline Drive, Prairieville; and Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs, 25353 South Walker Road, to provide donation drop-off locations for the pet food bank.
Arts Council exhibits announced
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association. This exhibit will begin July 1 and end Aug. 22. For information on this exhibit and additional events, visit www.artslivingston.org.
Summer art classes for kids
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will offer free virtual summer camps in June and July for children.
The camps will be hosted via Zoom and can be accessed with a cellphone, laptop or iPad. For information on the visual and performing arts camps, visit the council Facebook page or website www.artslivingston.org. To register, call the office at (225) 664-1168.
PERFORMING ARTS
- Beginning ballet (ages 5-10) with instructor Misty Bibby. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 27, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. July 13 and 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. July 20. No supplies provided and 10 spots are available.
- Beginning recorder classes with instructor Robert Reynolds. This is a three-week session for ages 9-10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 25, July 2 and July 9. Eight spots are available for children who do not currently have recorders. The ACLP will provide a recorder for each child.
VISUAL ARTS
Classes taught by Marita Gentry
Drawing and coloring for ages 5-9.
The council will be providing crayons and paper for these classes. Ten spots are available for each class.
- Creating Crazy Cats, 10 a.m. June 20
- Drawing Giant Giraffes, 6:30 p.m. July 7
- Owls Are a Hoot to Draw, 10 a.m. July 18
Techniques of Drawing and Shading for ages 10 and up
The council will provide pens, pencils and paper for the still life and landscape classes. Ten spots available for each class. Sketch packets will be provided for the advanced class, which has eight sports.
- Drawing a Modern Still Life, 6:30 p.m. June 23
- Drawing a Modern Landscape, 10 a.m. July 11
- Drawing and Shading a Contemporary Flower (Advanced), 6:30 p.m. July 14
Things to remember
The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate is now published on Wednesdays. Please remember to look for it.
Also, we are working from home, so if you call our office, please leave a message. We do get those messages and will get back to you. Phone numbers are (225) 388-0731 and (225) 603-1998. You can also email livingston@theadvocate.com.
Let us know what's going on in the area. We love getting photos and information from residents of Livingston and Tangipahoa. Tell us what your family is doing. Let us know if your club or social group finally got to meet again, whether it was in person or online. Let us share announcements the public needs to hear.