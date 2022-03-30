Courtney Kleeb, a registered nurse, has joined North Oaks Health System’s leadership team as vice president of surgical services.
Kleeb has nearly two decades of experience and will succeed Terri Lewis, who is retiring after 40 years, according to a news release. Kleeb will work in the interim with nursing and surgical service line leadership to ensure a smooth transition for surgical services.
“With a passion for staff development and proven track record for championing perioperative growth and efficiency, I have every confidence that Courtney’s leadership acumen will be an asset as we work together to improve lives and achieve organizational goals,” said Kirsten Riney, chief nursing officer for North Oaks Health System.
Kleeb comes to North Oaks from Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Mandeville, where she served as director of perioperative services for the past three years. In the previous three years, she was director of surgical services for Christus Health in Shreveport.
Her prior experience also includes time with LSU Health as director of perioperative services and University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she progressed from surgical technologist to staff registered nurse and then supervisor to become clinical coordinator/board runner for the operating room.
Kleeb earned a master’s degree in health care administration from Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. She also holds an associate degree in nursing from Holmes Community College in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and certification in surgical technology from Hinds Community College in Jackson.
She is a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses.