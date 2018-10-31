Dog-gone good time
Every Dog Club Inc. presents its second CKC-sanctioned All-Breed Conformation Dog Show on Saturday at Livingston Parish Fair Grounds in Livingston. The free show begins at 10 a.m.
For competitors, registration begins at 8 a.m. Online registration is available at everydogclub.org/events/fall-dog-show. Entry fee is $25 per dog. Multidog discounts are available.
The indoor venue is for the show ring only. Participants may bring a tent for outdoor grooming areas. Dog-related vendor space will be available for $20 a space.
The show includes designer, mixed-breed and rescue placement classes, as well as a dog costume contest. The club said it welcomes participation from youth, first-timers and experienced dog handlers.
Chef's evening
Tickets are on sale for the Holiday Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting Event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 29. Local chefs will set up in shops in the Denham Springs Antiques Village to present tastes from menu items while people shop for the holidays. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on PayPal at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Call (225) 667-7512 for information.
Art opportunities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 years old to a Watercolor Painting Class at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., in Denham Springs. Instructor Shelly Frederick will help students paint a fall scarecrow watercolor design. The cost is $10 and includes supplies. To register, visit artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Register early as space is limited.
Also, the Arts Council has extended its deadline for artists to submit work for a possible exhibition and book. Former and current residents of Livingston Parish have until Nov. 30 to submit their original traditional and contemporary art for “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
Feeding kids
Children can visit the Albany-Springfield Branch Library, 26941 La. 43, for the Lego Challenge and snacks with Mighty Moms at 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
Social media for families
An event for fourth-graders and older and their parents called Innocent Eyes will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., in Walker. The free event will have cybercrime investigators showing where dangers lurk on social media. Seating is limited. Contact Jennifer Rabalais at jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098 and provide the names of those attending as well as the child's school and grade level.
Fire hydrant maintenance
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 announced it has contracted with Fire Management Solutions LLC to perform upkeep on more than 1,500 hydrants through the end of the year.
"Do not be alarmed if you see them flowing or painting hydrants near your home," District No. 4 said. "They do not have to go far into your yard, only to the hydrants which are located within the servitude."
For information, call (225) 664-7123.