As Live Oak football heads into its second season under head coach Blane Westmoreland, it's not a stretch to say there is optimism in Watson these days. Cautious optimism? With prudence seemingly a part of everything these days, it appears to be an apt description.
The Eagles are coming off a 5-4 season that came to an end in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at the hands of Haughton and its suffocating defense. Still, through all of the ups and downs and uncertainties, the season was one that had exhilarating moments.
A Week Eight game against District 4-5A rival Denham Springs produced one of the most exciting finishes the series has ever produced. With less than 10 seconds to play, Live Oak’s Will Andrepont returned a blocked field goal try for a touchdown, lifting the Eagles to a 38-31 win.
Andrepont will be a senior this season, and is part of a class of seniors that Westmoreland believes can make a difference on and off the field.
“I feel like we’ve got some really good senior leadership on this team,” said Westmoreland. “I’m excited for our season, but I’m also depressed that I’m not going to have them to fall back on next year.”
Westmoreland will have plenty of time to appreciate his seniors until then. It’s a class that includes four team leaders.
On defense, four-year starter Aiden Saunders returns at safety. Joining him in the defensive backfield is C.J. Davis, who also sees time at wide receiver on offense.
“(Saunders) is not only a leader on the field, but he’s a vocal leader for our team,” Westmoreland said. “He’s and outstanding player, an outstanding young man, and any time you have those qualities, it's huge.”
Senior running back T.J. Magee came up big late last season. He ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Denham Springs a week after eclipsing the 100-yard barrier in a win over Pineville.
“T.J. came on last year and really caught fire,” Westmoreland said. “He’s strong in the weight room, he’s strong in the classroom. He’s another guy that, his actions speak volumes, but when he talks our guys listen.”
Senior offensive lineman Nathan Curtis, who Westmoreland describes as the team’s strongest player, is also among the top returners. Curtis and his teammates will compete in a district that produced three of the highest seeded teams in the LHSAA playoffs last season — Zachary and Central in Class 5A and Scotlandville in Division I.
“Once you hit week six, in this district, it's on,” Westmoreland said. “All of the coaches and athletes in our district are great, and every team is prepared for what you do. If you come out of this district and get to the playoffs, then you’ve done something.”
As it did last year, Live Oak looks to do something this season.