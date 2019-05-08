The fifth annual Florida Parishes Dairy Day will be held June 13 at the LSU Agricultural Center Southeast Research Station, 41217 Parish Road 139, Franklinton.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program to start at 10:45 a.m. 4-H Youth Dairy Foods dishes need to arrive no later 9:30 a.m.
The Dairy Day program targets Washington, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes. It is for the local businesses and agricultural businesses to honor the dairymen and their families for the hard work they do in the dairy industry. The event is co-sponsored by the extension services in each of the parishes.
Awards will be given to dairymen who meet certain benchmarks, and lunch will be provided for all participants of Dairy Day.
Tangi Dairy Poster Winners from 4-H Fest will be honored; there will also be a 4-H Youth Dairy Foods Contest open to all parishes and an adult and youth Dairy Judging Contest.
Rules for 4-H Dairy Foods Contest
- Four Divisions: Appetizer, Salad, Main Dish and Dessert. Contestants may enter all categories, but only one dish in each.
- You must use at least 1 cup of a dairy product in the dish.
- Dish must be brought to contest cold and arrive by 9:30 a.m.
- Only one serving of the dish may be exhibited to avoid wasted food.
- Dish must include an 8½ x 11 copy of the recipe, with contestant's name, school and next year's grade on the back right top of the recipe.
- Ages 9 years old by Jan. 1, 2019, and all current 4-Hers can enter.
- Dishes will be tasted if they qualify.
- One overall winner in each category, based on highest score, and the same person cannot win overall in more than one category.
- For questions regarding the 4-H Dairy cookery, call the Tangipahoa Parish Extension Office at (985) 748-9381.