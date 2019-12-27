BATON ROUGE — Approximately 130 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred degrees during the university’s commencement exercises Dec. 14 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Charla Johnson, a 1987 nursing graduate from Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing, served as the commencement keynote speaker.
Nicholas McCullough, graduating with his doctorate from the nurse anesthesia program was recognized at commencement with the Founders Award, which distinguishes a graduate student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service, a news release said.
Livingston Parish
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Jeremy Joseph Creech, Denham Springs; and Ashley Pharez Davis, Denham Springs
Master of Nursing — family nurse practitioner: Magahn Ward Stanga, Livingston
Bachelor of Science in biology — preprofessional human medicine track: Avory N. Johnson, Denham Springs; and Kristen F. Landry, Denham Springs
Bachelor of Science in health service administration: Eric C. Lignieres, Denham Springs
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Kayla Jeanne Daigle, Denham Springs; Stephen Anthony Dupuis, Denham Springs; Kali Elizabeth Hodges, Denham Springs; Morgan Bailey Neale, Holden; Campbell Barnwell Palmer, Livingston; Brittany Brown Rozell, Maurepas; Brandon K. Simmons, Walker; Cheney Shelton Stain, Denham Springs; and Ashley Nicole Woods, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Amber Breana Mata, Amite
Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science: Matthew N. Babin, Robert