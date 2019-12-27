FranU_Nicholas_McCullough.jpg

Nicholas McCullough, Baton Rouge, receives the Founders Award from Master Health Administration Program Director Elaine Purdy, PhD, left, during fall commencement exercises on Saturday, Dec.14, 2019. McCullough earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree in Nurse Anesthesia during the ceremony.

 Provided photo

BATON ROUGE — Approximately 130 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred degrees during the university’s commencement exercises Dec. 14 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.

Charla Johnson, a 1987 nursing graduate from Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing, served as the commencement keynote speaker.

Nicholas McCullough, graduating with his doctorate from the nurse anesthesia program was recognized at commencement with the Founders Award, which distinguishes a graduate student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service, a news release said.

Livingston Parish

Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Jeremy Joseph Creech, Denham Springs; and Ashley Pharez Davis, Denham Springs

Master of Nursing — family nurse practitioner: Magahn Ward Stanga, Livingston

Bachelor of Science in biology — preprofessional human medicine track: Avory N. Johnson, Denham Springs; and Kristen F. Landry, Denham Springs

Bachelor of Science in health service administration: Eric C. Lignieres, Denham Springs

Bachelor of Science in nursing: Kayla Jeanne Daigle, Denham Springs; Stephen Anthony Dupuis, Denham Springs; Kali Elizabeth Hodges, Denham Springs; Morgan Bailey Neale, Holden; Campbell Barnwell Palmer, Livingston; Brittany Brown Rozell, Maurepas; Brandon K. Simmons, Walker; Cheney Shelton Stain, Denham Springs; and Ashley Nicole Woods, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Amber Breana Mata, Amite

Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science: Matthew N. Babin, Robert

View comments