Some Livingston Parish Council members say they favor moving ahead with badly-needed zoning measures on a piecemeal basis rather than waiting for a more comprehensive, complicated master plan to be completed to guide the parish's growth and development.

The lack of zoning in Livingston Parish has repeatedly been an issue for council members, who have seen residents at council meetings complaining or concerned about a development that the council technically can’t do anything about as long as it meets ordinance criteria.

Council member Tracy Girlinghouse has recently spearheaded the effort to get the zoning issue to the forefront and did so in March with council support by creating a Master Plan Committee.

The nine-member committee has met monthly since May to review the Master Plan called Envision Livingston that was funded in 2013 with a $450,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

However, Girlinghouse, council member Garry “Frog” Talbert, who also has been pushing for zoning, and council member John Wascom, who is on the Master Plan Committee, said they worry the existing plan is too all-encompassing — so much so that zoning is actually yet to be addressed in any of the meetings.

“I haven’t been really excited about what’s come out of it," Talbert said. "I think they’ve gotten lost with what the original intent was so I’m not sure how it’ll proceed from here.”

The lack of zoning is often a topic of discussion in Livingston Parish. The issue was debated for by residents for more than two hours at the council's Aug. 8 meeting as the council heard from those opposing construction of a migrant worker dorm at Watson company Premier Concrete.

Though the company has been in the area more than 20 years, Talbert said, zoning may have changed the discussion in that instance because the proposed dormitory is on a separate piece of property than the company’s original tract.

“Every time we don’t like when something’s being built we’re told if they don’t ask for any waivers you’ve basically got to approve it,” Talbert said. “Zoning at least gives you some flexibility where if there’s a ton of public outcry it gives you some force.”

The zoning issue often represents itself as an east-west issue in Livingston Parish, where the already-zoned municipality of Denham Springs is surrounded by commercial development in area of the parish that are not zoned.

Many of west side residents favor zoning to control the growth, but many residents living in the more rural east side don't want more government control over what they can do with their land.

The council has in the past considered zoning only parts of the parish, or limiting zoning designations to include only the basics like residential, commercial, industrial and rural. But officials need to find the right forum to discuss and resolve the issue.

Each council member has a designee serving on the Master Plan Committee. Wascom and Jeff Ard sit on it as their own appointments, and all other council members have designated an appointee, with the exception of Talbert and Girlinghouse. Both gave Parish President Layton Ricks and the planning department their appointments instead.

Wascom said in several months of committee meetings, he’s yet to hear zoning brought up; instead, it’s been a discussion about where to start and what studies to do.

“They kind of don’t know where to start," he said. "They want to bring in engineers to study everything but I think there’s a lot of stuff we could do currently. …

"What you don’t want is the same thing as last time to happen: where you get a grant, get a piece of paper and nothing happens with it,” Wascom said.

Girlinghouse said it appears from what he’s seen that the committee isn't moving at a pace to get to big issues like drainage and zoning anytime soon.

“We’re still going to need adjustments to the master plan as it is today, most definitely, but I would like the council to look (at zoning) themselves,” Girlinghouse said. “I am leaning toward taking zoning back on as a council issue directly. But I’m not quite ready to pull the gun yet because I want a better timeline on the grants, and funding, and the studies needed.”

Girlinghouse said he plans to speak with parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Mark Harrell to assess how grant funding would best apply and if it would be more beneficial to separate zoning from the overall master plan. However, he said, an issue as big as zoning should be decided by elected officials rather than their designees.

If he does move to bring zoning before the council instead of the Master Plan Committee, Girlinghouse said, it likely wouldn’t be immediately to give time for the committee to have a more solid plan for tackling its tasks.