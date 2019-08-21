HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2019 session, which begins Sept. 3.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 26 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations: Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker, and North Shore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
In addition, violin, viola and cello students who have one year of previous experience may participate in the five-week orchestra session, said CMS Director Jivka Duke. Students who wish to pursue music as a career can take advantage of the recently launched Music Career Track program. Opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are also available upon request, Duke said.
“We look forward to launching the fall 2019 semester. We are passionate about providing the best quality of music education and helping our talented students reach their goals and dreams,” said Duke. “We are very excited to once again have our concerto competition winners perform as soloists with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra in October. We also look forward to the performance of our younger CMS orchestra as well as the end of the semester recitals where we celebrate the accomplishments of all of our students.”
For information about CMS programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.