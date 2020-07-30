A man whose body was discovered Tuesday by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies died from a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies discovered the body on James Chapel Road North in Holden. The body was in poor condition and had been decomposing for about a week, said Sheriff Jason Ard. New evidence suggests foul play was involved.
An autopsy revealed the man was in his early 40s, Ard said. Detectives are working to positively identify the body. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).