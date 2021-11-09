The newest eye care practice in Denham Springs, Eagle Eye Care, opened for business with an official ribbon-cutting held with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and city officials, a news release said.
The event was Nov. 1, kicking off the business at 112 S. Range Ave., in the heart of downtown Denham Springs.
The building holds historic significance as former a post office for Denham Springs. Through the renovation, the location has been upgraded and designed with chandeliers and bright colors.
Eagle Eye Care is owned by Dr. Katherine Dronka. The practice name is a salute to her late father, Col. Paul Dronka. Eagle Eye Care offers advanced diagnostic technology services, comprehensive eye exams, vision correction and more. In addition to its eye care services, the optical department features a varied selection of designer frames and precision lenses from top brands.
Dronka has been in practice for over 15 years and said she believes that each patient should be an active participant in their eye care, and deserves a customized patient experience.