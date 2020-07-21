HAMMOND — Tamara Mitchell has been promoted to director of women and children’s services for North Oaks Medical Center effective July 19.
For two years, Mitchell has served as the hospital’s clinical nurse manager for children’s services. She brings nearly 10 years of leadership experience to her new position.
Before joining the North Oaks team, she served as the transport manager/nurse educator for the neonatal intensive care units of University Health and LSU Health in Shreveport for a total of five years. Before entering management, she worked for 18 years in direct patient care as a neonatal intensive care unit staff registered nurse with LSU Health.
“Exceptional patient experiences begin and end with an engaged health care team and strong, vibrant leaders like Tamara,” North Oaks Health System’s Chief Nursing Officer Kirsten Riney said. “I look forward to working with her and our talented and dedicated staff to advance the delivery of women and children’s services and our mission of improving lives every time and with every touch.”
Mitchell earned a master’s degree in health administration through LSU in Shreveport. She completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. She is certified in neonatal intensive care by the National Certification Corporation. Additionally, she holds certification in the care of acutely and critically ill neonatal patients through the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
Professionally, Mitchell belongs to the Academy of Neonatal Nursing, American College of Healthcare Executives and the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetrics and Neonatal Nurses.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to expand my leadership skills as women and children’s services director,” Mitchell said. “We have an outstanding team, and I look forward to collaborating with them to take our services to the next level.”