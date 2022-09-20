Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions:
- Jennifer Ann Lee, of Hammond, has been appointed to the board overseeing the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. Lee is an attorney with Chehardy Sherman Williams. She will serve at large.
The panel serves as the management board for Louisiana’s public two-year institutions. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of the state’s residents through education programs offered through its colleges.
- Thomas E. Brumfield, of Amite, has been appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corp. Brumfield is a retired businessman. He will serve at large.
The Louisiana Lottery Corp. approves the operating budget and the terms of major procurements; serves as a board of appeal regarding retailer contracts; and adopts administrative rules for the corporation.
- Daryl A. Ferrara and William F. Joubert, both of Hammond, have been reappointed and J. William Sims, of Hammond, has been appointed to the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission.
Ferrara is a vice president with Whitney Bank. He was nominated by the senator representing Senate District 6, Patrick McMath.
Joubert is the director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University. He was nominated by the senator representing District 11, Bodi White.
Sims is in sales with Qualtrics and a former vice president with Jani-King Gulf Coast. He was nominated by the Hammond Chamber of Commerce.