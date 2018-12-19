Baton Rouge Community College held its fall 2018 commencement Dec. 14 in the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Mid City. Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co., delivered the keynote address.
Graduates included:
Business and Social Sciences
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in social sciences
Baker: Ayanna Quinn, Trevas Darren Samuel Jr.
Associate of Applied Science in construction management
Slaughter: Tyler Joseph LeJeune
Zachary: Brent O'Neal
Associate of Science in business
Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Jadea Desha Wade
Zachary: Benjamin J. Delatte, Britney Chantell Graves, Tenesia R. Holiday-Titus
Associate of Science in criminal justice
Baker: Caitlyn Deal, Desiree Lashell Reese
Certificate of Technical Studies in accounting
Zachary: Desvin D. Jones
Liberal Arts
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in fine arts
Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in humanities
Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie
Associate of Applied Science in care and development of young children
Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson
Associate of Arts in liberal arts
Baker: Keondria T. Mcgee
Associate of Science in teaching
Greenwell Springs: Catelyn Joy Icenogle
Zachary: Brynn P. Boone
Technical Diploma in care and development of young children
Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson
Nursing & Allied Health
Associate of Applied Science, paramedic
Zachary: Cassie D. Fassbinder
Associate of Science in nursing
Baker: Christopher Todd Nettles
Pride: Emily Elizabeth Baldwin, Sadie Leigh Oglesby
Certificate of Technical Studies, medical assistant
Baker: Savanna N. Bertrand, Ryan Fontenot
Zachary: Allyson P. Tunstall
Certificate of Technical Studies, pharmacy technician
Baker: Mishe Renee Henry
Slaughter: Ciara R. Shoemaker
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
Associate of Applied Science in process technology
Baker: Joshua Michael Arnold, Brandon D. Johnson
Greenwell Springs: Aaron Blake Sanders
Pride: Richard C. Gerage, Zachary Glenn Gooden
Zachary: Daniel Louis Bartus, Trent M. Creech
Associate of Science in computer science
Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford
Associate of Science in general science
Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver, Christina V. Washington
Associate of Science in pre-engineering electrical and computer engineering
Baker: Khristian Andrew McFarland
Technical Education
Associate of Applied Science in technical studies drafting
Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins
Technical Diploma, drafting and design technician
Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins
Technical Diploma in welding
Baker: Roderick R. Johnson, Alex D. Ronquillo
Zachary: Tré Joseph Gray
Transportation Technology
Certificate of Technical Studies in aviation maintenance technology: airframe
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau