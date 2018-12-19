Baton Rouge Community College held its fall 2018 commencement Dec. 14 in the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Mid City. Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co., delivered the keynote address.

Graduates included:

Business and Social Sciences

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in social sciences

Baker: Ayanna Quinn, Trevas Darren Samuel Jr.

Associate of Applied Science in construction management

Slaughter: Tyler Joseph LeJeune

Zachary: Brent O'Neal

Associate of Science in business

Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Jadea Desha Wade

Zachary: Benjamin J. Delatte, Britney Chantell Graves, Tenesia R. Holiday-Titus

Associate of Science in criminal justice

Baker: Caitlyn Deal, Desiree Lashell Reese

Certificate of Technical Studies in accounting

Zachary: Desvin D. Jones

Liberal Arts

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in fine arts

Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in humanities

Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie

Associate of Applied Science in care and development of young children

Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson

Associate of Arts in liberal arts

Baker: Keondria T. Mcgee

Associate of Science in teaching

Greenwell Springs: Catelyn Joy Icenogle

Zachary: Brynn P. Boone

Technical Diploma in care and development of young children

Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson

Nursing & Allied Health

Associate of Applied Science, paramedic

Zachary: Cassie D. Fassbinder

Associate of Science in nursing

Baker: Christopher Todd Nettles

Pride: Emily Elizabeth Baldwin, Sadie Leigh Oglesby

Certificate of Technical Studies, medical assistant

Baker: Savanna N. Bertrand, Ryan Fontenot

Zachary: Allyson P. Tunstall

Certificate of Technical Studies, pharmacy technician

Baker: Mishe Renee Henry

Slaughter: Ciara R. Shoemaker

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Associate of Applied Science in process technology

Baker: Joshua Michael Arnold, Brandon D. Johnson

Greenwell Springs: Aaron Blake Sanders

Pride: Richard C. Gerage, Zachary Glenn Gooden

Zachary: Daniel Louis Bartus, Trent M. Creech

Associate of Science in computer science

Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford

Associate of Science in general science

Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver, Christina V. Washington

Associate of Science in pre-engineering electrical and computer engineering

Baker: Khristian Andrew McFarland

Technical Education

Associate of Applied Science in technical studies drafting

Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins

Technical Diploma, drafting and design technician

Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins

Technical Diploma in welding

Baker: Roderick R. Johnson, Alex D. Ronquillo

Zachary: Tré Joseph Gray

Transportation Technology

Certificate of Technical Studies in aviation maintenance technology: airframe

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

