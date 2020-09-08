Arts council seeking masks for hurricane evacuees.
The Arts Council of Livingston is seeking masks for Hurricane Laura evacuees. Contact them at (225) 664-1168 for information. Drop off masks on Thursdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and noon.
How are you helping with hurricane relief?
Lots of organizations are helping with various aspects. To be of the most help, pay attention to what supplies the group needs and what its deadline is. Some groups are helping with cleanup, others with taking care of animals, others are helping feed and house evacuees and more.
We always love hearing about what the residents of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are doing. We are especially interested in what they are doing to help the Lake Charles area recover from Hurricane Laura. Share your stories and photos at livingston@theadvocate.com.
Adopt a friend
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana announced on Facebook it is holding a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Petco, 6845 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge. Visit www.rrrofsouthla.com or call or text (225) 788-6940 got information about the process. Adoptees can be pre-approved by filling out the application online at https://form.jotform.com/200845614015144. Bring the approved application with you to select a companion.
2020 census forms due soon
Door-to-door census employees are out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon. The deadline to complete the form is Sept. 30.
As of Sept. 2, Louisiana had a 58.5% self-response rate. Follow up by the Census has the rate up to 77.3%.
Idaho leads the nation with a 97.5% response rate.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages the census is available.