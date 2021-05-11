DENHAM SPRINGS — Main Street Denham Springs, a group dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the city’s historic district, needs volunteers willing to donate their time and talents to help bring back once-popular activities that will be made possible as the city gradually transitions past the coronavirus threat in the coming weeks and months.
Pat Genre, chairperson of Main Street, said the organization’s members enjoyed a hint of what used to be when the Spring Festival was held April 24 in the Antique Village.
“The festival was the first activity of any significance held in the Historic Downtown Area in more than a year," she said. "It was wonderful to see the crowds come back and once again enjoy all that is available in the downtown area. As we move forward, we anticipate that we will be able to once again bring back the activities that our residents and visitors enjoyed so much in the past. To do that, we need the help of some volunteers who are eager to share in the Main Street mission."
Genre said the COVID-19 threat had not only curtailed popular events staged in the downtown area, but that Main Street Denham Springs had lost some members who for one reason or another had to suspend their involvement in the group during the pandemic.
“As we looked ahead, the officers of Main Street realized that we will need more help if we are to bring back popular activities that we staged in the past. For example, for the very popular Chef’s Evening, which we will be able to hold once again, we need at least 20 volunteers and at this time we just don’t have those numbers,” she added.
Genre said Main Street meets on the third Monday of every month at 5 p.m. at the Old City Hall at 115 Mattie St. She said that those interested in joining the group are welcomed to attend a meeting where they can learn all about Main Street Denham Springs.
“There are many opportunities for our volunteers. If you can’t always attend a meeting, we can still use your help. We can always find something for our volunteers to do, especially as we bring back traditional activities that we were not able to hold during the past year. You can contact me at 225 933-2876 or email me at ppgenre@cox.net. Information is also available at grants@cityofdenhamsprings.com.”
Main Street is also charged with operating the Old City Hall Museum, a venue that attracted considerable numbers of visitors before the virus brought about some limitations and restrictions. From time to time, docents and volunteers are needed at the museum, which has become a focal point for visitors to the downtown area.
Main Street has been the force driving activities in the downtown area for almost three decades. Main Street partners with the Denham Springs Merchants Association, the Denham Springs Antique Village, some corporate sponsors and the city of Denham Springs to bring various and varied events to the people of the region.
“Over the years, we have enjoyed considerable support from many as we have worked to keep the beautiful historic downtown area alive and vibrant, and we need some help to keep that momentum going,” Genre said.
In 1996, a group known as the Denham Springs Historic Preservation Commission was formed to establish a Historic Downtown District. At the same time, the group decided to begin preservation of the Old City Hall that had fallen into disrepair. The commission applied for and was subsequently approved for participation in the Louisiana Main Street Program as well as the National Main Street Program in 1996 and the original commission changed its name to Main Street Denham Springs.
Besides maintaining Old City Hall and presenting programs, Main Street also oversees three small parks, Sanctuary Park next to the Old City Hall, Diggers Park in the Antique Village and Centerville Park at Hummell and Centerville.
Donna Jennings, director of Main Street Denham Springs, said volunteers remain at the heart of the group’s efforts and volunteers will be needed to bring back popular events.
"We just can’t wait to bring all that back this year and to do that we need some help … we need some of the good people in our city to step up and join Main Street as we recover from the virus,” she said.
Main Street Denham Springs also promotes businesses in the downtown area, a challenge since the coronavirus.
Marsha Watt and her husband are co-owners of the Theater Mall Antiques in the Antique Village. She said they shut down their business March 15 of last year and we could not reopen until June.
"We had to find ways to pay all of our bills and maintain new stock and even though we owned our building and we didn’t have to pay rent, we still had to pay for utilities, some of our employees and other expenses. Businesses owners who did not own their buildings had the added burden of paying rent. These were trying times but thankfully, all but one business survived and that establishment was already on questionable grounds. Now, business is coming back and for the festival on April 24, we had a great day … people were really shopping again,” she said.
Watt and Jennings said the support of local residents also greatly assisted in keeping business afloat during the time of the pandemic. Watt said that most business owners had to learn new ways of selling their merchandise.
“Antique dealers are by nature somewhat reluctant to change the way they do things; but most of us learned that we could sell our merchandise through social media. It was remarkable … we would put some items on Facebook and other social media and sell things quickly. We all learned a lesson from the COVID. Now, we all believe that the future is bright,” she said.
Looking ahead, Genre listed some of the coming events planned by Main Street Denham Springs.
- On June 5, 12 and July 10, 17, 24 and 31, a program called Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk will be held. This is a free event for children that will be offered at the Old City Hall at 10 a.m. The program features a woman who dresses in period costumes to give talks on what life was like in Louisiana during various historic periods.
- Main Street will once again hold its extravaganza this year. That event, billed as Boots and Bling, will be Aug. 21. This event is a fundraiser for the Old City Hall Museum.
- The 30th Annual Holiday Chef’s Evening is set for Dec. 2.
- Main Street will also be involved in the Fall Festival in the Antique Village and other holiday programs in November and December.
And, volunteers are needed to help with each of those events. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org.