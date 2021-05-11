Main Street Denham Springs members, from left, Donna Jennings, Pat Genre, Marsha Watt, Helen Turner and Jenny Bauer recently met to plan a strategy for attracting new members to assist the group. Jennings, who is director of Main Street and Genre, who is chairperson of the group’s board, expressed a need for more volunteers as Main Street helps guide the city’s Historic Downtown District through a gradual move from the year of the coronavirus into a time in the coming months when activities that were popular in the area before the virus can once again be offered to the public.