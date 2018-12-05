Have you been recently diagnosed with diabetes or have had it for a while and have forgotten how to manage it? Are you not sure exactly what you should eat?
Dining with Diabetes is a program that helps adults at risk for or with Type 2 diabetes learn how to manage their condition through meal planning, label reading and portion control.
The LSU AgCenter is offering Dining with Diabetes, an educational opportunity, for those who have or who are at risk for diabetes or prediabetes. This five-part educational series includes:
Jan. 24: Session 1 – What is Diabetes?
Jan. 31: Session 2 – Carbohydrates and Sweeteners
Feb. 14: Session 3 – Fats and Sodium
Feb. 21: Session 4 – Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber
The date and speaker for the fifth class, which is a follow-up reunion class, will be announced at a later time. Classes begin at 9 a.m. at the North Oaks Livingston Parish Medical Complex, 17199 Spring Ranch Road, Livingston. Classes last 1½-2 hours each session.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, and dietetic interns with North Oaks Medical Center. Participants will receive tools to help successfully manage their condition and the opportunity to sample tasty, healthful diabetic-friendly dishes.
The cost is $40, which covers food and supplies. Participants should plan to attend all five classes. Information presented in each class is a different topic.
Call Langley at (225) 686-3020 for information. To register, go to store.lsuagcenter.com/events then click “Dining with Diabetes-Livingston 2019”. Seating is limited. Registration ends Jan. 3.