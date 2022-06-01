Louisiana Tech University's School of Agricultural Sciences and Forestry awarded $34,000 in scholarships and a number of other awards recently at its annual Agriculture Scholarship Banquet.
Featured students included Kathryn Eschete, of St. Francisville, who represented animal science. She received a Landon Hays Memorial Scholarship and was recognized for active participation in the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Zeta, the honor society for agriculture and natural resources.
Katelyn Lacy, of Walker, received the Bulldog BBQ Rub Scholarship.
“These students have worked incredibly hard to position themselves to continue their successful career path in agriculture," said Christopher Keyes, school director. "They’ve demonstrated the tenets of our university, including excellence, commitment, knowledge and leadership and deserve to be celebrated.”