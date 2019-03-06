The Livingston Parish Library announced a partnership with Livingston Parish public schools that will provide all students and teachers with immediate access to the library’s digital resources and services through its new e-card program.
The program automatically enrolls more than 26,000 students and teachers into the library system.
The new e-card grants students access to all electronic resources provided by the library, ranging from Scholastic databases that offer assistance to homework to resources offering downloadable e-books, audiobooks and magazines. In addition, the e-card will allow students to visit their local branch library to convert their e-card into a full-fledged library card that will allow them to check out physical items such as books, DVDs, video games, Learning Kits and more.
“We’re extremely proud to partner with Livingston Parish public schools to provide students and teachers with access to the library’s e-resources,” said library Director Giovanni Tairov. “This partnership demonstrates the library’s commitment to support our public schools and help students achieve academic success.”
According to a report by the American Library Association, children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifelong learning.
In mid-January, the library and school system began disseminating information regarding the new e-card program to students and their parents. The information included a flyer welcoming students to the library, along with details on a few of the available e-resources. The flyer included information to help students determine their new e-card number.
“We are happy to partner with the Livingston Parish Library to provide expanded resource opportunities for all of our students that they may not normally have available,” said Livingston Parish schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel.
This partnership aligns with the library’s goal of increasing access to its resources and service. In October, the library announced an end to fines on all teen and juvenile accounts in an attempt to remove barriers that prohibit younger patrons from utilizing the library. For information on the new e-card program, visit mylpl.info.