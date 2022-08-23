The American Taekwondo Association’s annual World Championship Competition was held July 13-17 in Phoenix. Competitors traveled from Denham Springs and Zachary to compete for World Titles in individual and team events.
Denham Springs ATA Martial Arts sent 13 students to compete over three days in 58 events.
In the individual events, chief instructor Master Jason Dendy, won titles in Creative Forms and Weapons, Ty Robards won in Creative Weapons, Ann Tulagan won in Traditional Sparring, Isabella Cheek won in Traditional and Combat Sparring, Ty Guillory won in Combat Sparring, and Preston Edwards won in Creative Forms.
In team events, Team Renegades Bantam members Drew Cheek, Ty Robards, Grace King and Ann Tulagan won a title in Team Combat Sparring.
Team Renegades Rookie members Ty Guillory, Caleb Dendy, Faith King and Jennifer Tulagan won a title in Team Combat Sparring.