Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has partnered with the American Heart Association and other companies across the country to participate in the American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign "Life Is Why We Give."
Through May 7, Winn-Dixie customers can support the American Heart Association by donating at the register. Each dollar raised will help pave the way for the next generation of advancements in preventing heart disease and stroke, according to a news release.
The grocer plans to share stories of survival and facts about heart disease and stroke, and encourages customers to learn their numbers with a free blood pressure reading in all Winn-Dixie pharmacies. The campaign also extends to other Southeastern Grocers stores: BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket.