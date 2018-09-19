Holy Ghost Catholic School’s August service project honored the Hammond Police Department. For a donation of a dollar or more, students wore jeans and a red, white or blue shirt in support of a Back the Blue campaign. Members of the police department visited during morning assembly. Nearly $1,300 was collected. Participating are, from left, top row, Sgt. George Bergeron, Lt. Avery Rohner, Officer Corey Morse, Officer Lyle Newell, Officer Chase Zaffuto aand Officer Drew Miller; in the middle are students Kinsley Englade, Brady Daniel, Wyatt Louviere, Ellis Louviere and Lainey Dunn, and in front are Officer Darren Johnson with K-9 Officer Koa.