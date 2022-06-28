Celebrate independence
Walker
Walker is planning a “Celebration in the Park and Fireworks Show” for Saturday, July 2, from 3 p.m. to dark, at Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker.
The day’s activities will include a farmers market, children’s activities area, food trucks, and live music.
The professional choreographed fireworks show will begin at dark. The day’s events will be televised live and can be seen in Baton Rouge on WLFT television, in New Orleans on KGLA television, and globally on the WLFT app.
General parking will be in the lot at 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Free shuttle transportation to the park will be available from Walker High School, 9677 Florida Blvd., Walker, to from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
VIP Family Passes are available for $25. The VIP passes include special parking and viewing area, access to air-conditioned bathrooms, and complimentary water. Passes may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday -Thursday, at the City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department, 10136 Florida Blvd., Walker.
No pets, outside food or drinks allowed.
For information call (225) 665-3755 or email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Livingston
Livingston will hold a July 4 celebration at Johnny Sartwell Park, 29405 S. Range Road. Festivities start at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 3, and run until dark. New this year is a jambalaya cook-off. Prizes will be given for the top three places.
A kickball tournament is planned — visit townoflivingston.aidaform.com/kickball-registration-form to register. Fireworks and the band United We Jam have been booked. Attendees can bring a tent and chairs.
Volunteers are needed to decorate, serve food, be kickball umpires and more.
Free Google classes for beginners
Southeastern Livingston Center is offering free Google Beginners classes starting in July.
This is a series of classes that address each section of Google Suite software from email to Google Meet.
The program is in connection with Link Up LIVINGston broadband mission to promote Digital Literacy in Livingston Parish.
Classes include July 25, Google apps; July 27, Google search; Aug. 1, Google sheets; Aug. 3, keep Google Drive organized; Aug. 8, learn to plan events with Google Docs; Aug. 10, Google Meet; Aug. 15, learn Gmail; and Aug. 17 Google, calendar. These are all for beginners.
Classes will meet from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Suite 120, Walker.
For information or to register by phone, call (225) 665-3303. Or register online at www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/tech/index.html. Select the specific classes you want to take.
Visit the library
Don’t forget the library has an active summer schedule. Visit www.mylpl.info to see the complete calendar and to register.
Explore Nature
The Explore Nature classes at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, continue. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
- Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist will be July 14.
- Louisiana Natives for your Landscape is Aug. 4.