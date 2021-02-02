DENHAM SPRINGS — The Downtown Antique and Merchant’s Association and Main Street Denham Springs will hold a visitors’ appreciation day featuring special sales, refreshments, sidewalk sale venues and entertainment features Feb. 13 in the Antique Village. The day’s events will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
Donna Jennings, director of Main Street Denham Springs, said planners of the event have titled the day, “A Sidewalk Sale for You.” She said merchants in the Antique Village area in historic downtown Denham Springs view this promotion as a way to say “thank you” to those who have supported the merchants in the downtown area and as an invitation to visit the area and view what special items are available in the shops that comprise the Antique Village.
“All of the shops will have various items on sale, most businesses will have booths on the sidewalks to assist shoppers, the businesses will offer refreshments and some live entertainment will be presented at some locations in the Antique Village. We held a similar event in the fall and it proved to be very popular, so we decided to repeat this special promotion once again,” Jennings said.
Jennings said some local artisans will again be demonstrating their special talents outside the shops as they did for the fall visitors’ appreciation day.
“These demonstrations proved to be quite popular and many of our visitors took the time to watch the craftsmen at their work and to interact and converse with them. This is just more way we are trying to engage our visitors and customers with the great merchants and artisans in the Antique Village,” she said.
“We hope that this will be a day of smiles and good times," Jennings said. "We invite everyone to come visit, to stroll down the streets and visit the unique shops. We encourage our citizens to come and shop local, to shop small. There are some really interesting things to see in our shops and everyone is invited to just take their time, browse through the shops and enjoy a day away from home."
Jennings stressed that all visitors are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow suggested guidelines that are designed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Main Street Denham Springs and the merchants association are hoping to bring back the popular Spring Festival in the Antique Village on April 24.
“We are planning to have the Spring Festival in the village, an event that means so much to our merchants and to the city in general. However, bringing the festival back depends on mandates from the Governor’s Office," she said. "We will strictly abide by what the Governor’s Office allows us to do. Every one misses the festivals and we certainly hope that we can bring this popular event back for the people to enjoy.”
For many years, fall and spring festivals in the Antique Village have attracted hundreds of vendors who pitch their tents in the middle of La. 16, the main thoroughfare through the area, and from the tents sell a wide variety of handcrafted items. The festivals attract thousands of visitors and shoppers. Both events that would have been held in 2020 had to be canceled because of mandates limiting the size of public gatherings due to the virus.
Jennings said local merchants have missed the opportunities for increased sales that accompanied the festivals and that they are eager to see the festivals return whenever that return can be accomplished safely.