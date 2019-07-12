Tangipahoa Parish has issued a recommended evacuation and opened an emergency shelter for residents to wait out Tropical Storm Barry.

Parish President Robby Miller said in a press release that the recommended evacuation covers residents in flood-prone, low-lying areas south of La. 22.

That area is in the southernmost part of Tangipahoa Parish, near Ponchatoula.

Miller said a storm shelter opened Thursday night at Hammond Westside Montessori School at 2600 Westpark Ave. in Hammond. Anyone choosing to use the shelter should bring necessary toiletries, medications, baby supplies and clothing for the duration of the storm.