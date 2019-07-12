Flooding.081316 TS 1013 .jpg
Cars, pedestrians and canines work their way along flooded Center Street in the Village of Tangipahoa, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, as water ripples across the roadway during flooding after heavy rains Thursday night and Friday morning.

 Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING

Tangipahoa Parish has issued a recommended evacuation and opened an emergency shelter for residents to wait out Tropical Storm Barry.

Parish President Robby Miller said in a press release that the recommended evacuation covers residents in flood-prone, low-lying areas south of La. 22.

That area is in the southernmost part of Tangipahoa Parish, near Ponchatoula.

Miller said a storm shelter opened Thursday night at Hammond Westside Montessori School at 2600 Westpark Ave. in Hammond. Anyone choosing to use the shelter should bring necessary toiletries, medications, baby supplies and clothing for the duration of the storm.

