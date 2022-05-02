Boating enthusiast and the community that makes the Tickfaw River at Killian a recreation destination during the spring and summer months came to support a major fundraiser for TARC, a Hammond based organization that supports development of children and adults with disabilities.
The event, billed as the Tickfaw River Regatta Homemade Boat Race & Scavenger Hunt, attracted a large crowd April 23 that gathered at Boopalu’s, a restaurant, lounge and entertainment venue on the river, for a day of fun with a good cause.
Mike Latino, executive director of TARC, said the event is the agency's most popular fundraiser. "Not only does the regatta raise needed funds for our agency, it affords us the opportunity to get our clients involved in the event. Our clients are here today helping to serve the pastalaya we are selling, they built an entry for the homemade boat race, and they are mingling with the many who have come to support our cause.”
Latino thanked the event’s major sponsor, Livingston Parish Tourism, Boopalu’s, and the many other sponsors who contributed to make the day a success.
Blue skies with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures helped create an almost summerlike atmosphere that signaled the return of fun on the water at the Tickfaw River, a recreation Mecca that attracts thousands of boaters, anglers and others throughout the year, especially in the summer months.
Perhaps the most popular event of the day was the scavenger hunt. Robin Abrams, a volunteer directing the hunt, said that 17 teams had entered the competition, which required crews on watercraft to find 24 items and bring them back to Boopalu’s by noon. Among the things that the contestants were asked to find were a pickle, a lifesaver ring, a crawfish, real or fake with a bonus of three points for a real one, a right foot boot that the captain must wear, a yard flag, a post office box key, a mirror, a piece of memorabilia from the Tickfaw Mardi Gras boat parade, and other exotic and eclectic items.
As the boats began to arrive, the teams decked out their captains with many of the required items. Miniature boat paddles with appropriate small plaques attached, were awarded to the winners.
The homemade boat race was a competition among teams who were asked to create a boat capable of floating and being propelled by “people power” only. The boats could be made of any materials that were readily available and all crafts had to be made without the use of advanced power tools. All the entries managed to float, some just barely, but they completed the short course set up in the river just beyond Boopalu’s dockside open area.
The day ended with a benefit concert by Category 6.
About the day’s event, Jackie Martinez, who directs TARC’s Day Hab Center, said of the regatta, “this is always a lot of fun and it has special meaning for our agency and our clients. We spent last week building our little boat for the homemade boat race and our team enjoyed being creative. They were here today enjoying the wonderful weather on this beautiful river and it means so much to them. ”
TARC’s mission is "to provide opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to realize their full potential and to become self-directed and contributing citizens.”