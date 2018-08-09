Crews cleaning the Tickfaw River as part of a federally funded debris cleanup project in Livingston Parish found what is believed to be a human bone on Monday, the parish officials said Thursday.
The leg bone was found entangled in debris in the Tickfaw River south of La. 42, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The bone is being tested at the LSU FACES Laboratory, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
It was not clear how long the bone had been there before it was found.
Livingston Parish Homeland Security Director Mark Harrell confirmed the bone was found by a crew working on the waterway cleaning project that is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The parish is cleaning the Tickfaw River, Natalbany River and Colyell Creek.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 or Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.