An elderly woman drove through the Denham Springs post office Tuesday afternoon after she accidentally hit the gas while trying to park, injuring a postal worker.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the post office location on Del Orleans Avenue, a Denham Springs Police Department spokesperson said.
When the woman pulled into a parking spot, instead of hitting the brakes, she hit the gas and drove through the glass window in front of the building.
One postal worker was moderately injured and taken to the hospital, the spokesperson said.
The driver was not injured.
One post office employee, who did not want her name used because she is not authorized to speak to reporters, said she was about to leave the building when the car hit the window.
“It was like an explosion,” the employee said. “[The car] went through the glass, then she went through one wall with all the post office boxes. She went through those steel cases, then all the carts.”
She said the worker who was injured was hit by one of the plastic carts and thrown into another as the car plowed through the room.
Photos from the scene show tire tracks running through the foliage surrounding the building and shards of glass covering the floor inside. Amid the scattered envelopes and toppled boxes, a white vehicle appears stopped between bright orange mail sorting bins.