Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its winter quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Honor students include:
Ascension
Geismar: Kaitlyn Marie Cook*, Titus Edward Riggins*, Derrick D'wayne Youngblood Jr.
Gonzales: Litzy Morales*, Tamara Anne Ozol, Beau Romero*, Hayden Lane Sandifer, Gavin Michael Soniat, Jacob Michael Stein, Preslee Paige Truax*
Prairieville: Matthew Cary Aguillard, Elizabeth Tabiolo Amedee*, Madison S. Beam*, Katelyn Leann Bell*, Hayden Maurice Cashat*, Rylan Walker Coe*, Kylie Elyse Gomez, Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Stewart Cameron Hopper, Noah Matthew Laughlin, Cassidy Grace Moore, Kennedy C. Schexnayder,Jadon Revel Shirley
St. Amant: Brady Lane Duplessis*, Addyson Lynn Gautreaux*, Damien Luke Gautreaux*, Seth R. Hillegass*
East Baton Rouge
Baker: Sharon Marie Cooper*
Baton Rouge: Lainee M. Alfonso*, Connor B. Alford*, Hannah N. Arcement*, Abagayle Alaine Baldwin, Breland-Kate E. Baudoin*, Ella G. Bollinger*, Harrison James Triche*, Annabelle Catherine Broussard*, Nathan Andrew Bush*, Olivia Catherine Carroll*, Madison C. Cefalu*, Mary Marguerite Cloutier, Nolan Paul Courville, Sophie Ann Edwards*, Connor Jeffrey Faucheaux, Jack M. Foil*, Viviana Elyse Foote, Evan Patrick Goldsmith*, Megan Elyse Gremillion*, Samuel Livingston Hall, Ryann Raylette Hamilton*, Ryan Cannon Harland*, Grace W. Harrington*, Charlotte E. Harvey*, Karoline D. Holmes*, Michael Edwin Holmes, Matthew Gabriel Howard, Braydan Isiah Lafleur*, Nicholas J. Landry, Jason T. Marxsen*, Mahalie B. Matassa, Kameron T. McKnight, Holden Charles Mittendorf, Liam Reardon Moppert, Trinh M. Nguyen, Katherine A. Oehrle*, Breanna J. Perry, Daniel Hilliard Petty*, Whitley G. Procell, Rebecca Leeann Quebedeaux*, Gabriel Alexander Reed*, Garrett Michael Rhinehart*, Kyle J. Sieberth, Christina M. Simino*, Luke David Sunseri, Aaron J. Taliaferro*, Justin Taliaferro*, Kathryn Claire Thibodaux*, Natasha Elaine Thorpe*, Hannah R. Trabeaux*, Brodie James Volland*, Jannie Tamia Wallace, John A. Wysocki
Greenwell Springs: Tanner Blake Pike*, Steven Joseph Vince
Zachary: Thomas Michael Ackman, Thai R. Alex, Ava G. Baudouin, Geraldine Anna Gravois*, Jacob William Grice*, Caleb M. Holstein*, Cade Christian Leblanc, Amanda Blayre Madison, Matthew Allen Mahan*, Mallory Grace Mankins, Nicholas William Nalepa, Zachary Wilson Nalepa, Elizabeth Madelyn Norred, Julie Hartley Odom*, Daniel Prado, Reagan T. Rispone*, Parker Wellsley Robertson, Connor L. Rodenbeck*, Lynndon Jennings Rushing, Emily Grace Strahan, Michael Andre Stubblefield II, Craig N. Waxley, Alyssa Lillian Wittig*
East Feliciana
Clinton: Alexander M. Jose
Jackson: Wesley D. Brady
Livingston
Albany: Allie Elizabeth Smith
Denham Springs: Cora Lucille Bonewitz, Adam Peter Giarrusso*, Benjamin Walker Haley*, Brittany Hetrick, Kaylee Nichole Hibbard*, Ryan David McCoy, Daniel M. Otillio*, Logan Joseph Pertuis, Lawson Thomas Peters*, Korie P. Peyton*, Navy Bryant Tedder
Holden: Cori Michelle Allbritton*, Hope C. Bankston, Emma Francis Hutchinson*, Skylar Ann Kobitz
Livingston: Hayden Dayne Thigpen*
Maurepas: Rose Camille Emery*, Hunter M. Soulie
Springfield: Brandon Oubre*
Walker: Nicholas T. Duncan*, Sydni P. Seighman*
Tangipahoa
Amite: Nathan Battles, Adam Tyler Courtney, Kamryn Murphy*, Kaleigh Brianne Powell*, Austin Reed Stafford*
Hammond: Stephen Daniel Barksdale, Hyla O. Beachy*, Charles Austin Durand, Timothy C. Huhn, Emily P. Porter*, Blair Logan Rodrigue*
Loranger: Ethan Joseph Falgout
Ponchatoula: Jayden M. Berthelot*, Thomas Patrick Casey*, Leilani M. Celestine*, Marguerite Elizabeth Crawford*, Andrew David Falcon, Sara Kate Falcon*, Kristen M. Graves, Clarissa Keegan Haik, Zachery Ryan Hoover
West Feliciana
St. Francisville: Chandler Thomas Achord, Elizabeth J. Alberty, Wyatt S. Barbe*, Paycen M. Brouillette, Calla May Bunting, Camille T. Burns, James O. Clyde*, Emma C. Daniel, Richard Reed Edwards*, Palmer J. Lamartiniere*, Sydni E. Lavespere, Emma Claire Olsen, Kolbe Andrew Smith*
Starhill: Thomas A. Bergeron