The July death of a 79-year-old Hammond man in a camper trailer fire has been classified a homicide after investigators determined his caregiver ignited the blaze with a Molotov cocktail, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Gerald John "Chick" Rousseau died in the fire; suspect Veronica "Roni" Gannon, 51, died a few days later after having suffered serious burns when she exposed herself to the incendiary fluid while hurtling the improvised fire bomb into the trailer, said Ashley Rodrigue, a spokeswoman for the Fire Marshal's Office.

One dead, one injured after fire in Hammond early Sunday, State Fire Marshal says One person died and another was injured after a fire at a camper trailer in Hammond early Sunday morning, according to the Louisiana State Fir…

An exact motive for the July 29 arson is unknown, according to a report from the Fire Marshal's Office, but Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies had been called to the scene in the 44000 block of Recile Lane two days before because of an argument between the two.

Both people alleged the other struck them but did not want to pursue charges, according to the Sheriff's Office report.

Rousseau told deputies at the time that he had met Gannon at Applebee's and invited her to live with him because she had no other place to stay. The report says Gannon appeared to have been under the influence of narcotics because her speech was slurred and her eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

The owner of the property where the trailer was parked told investigators after the fire that Rousseau had been in and out of the hospital because of complications related to diabetes, according to the Fire Marshal's report.

But recently, he had been trying to get Gannon to leave, according to the Fire Marshal's report, noting that the property owner said Rousseau told her the day before the fire that Gannon had threatened him.

Rousseau said "Roni had threatened to 'squirt something on him and set him on fire' if he didn't stop trying to make her move out of the camper," the report says.

Rodrigue said investigators determined that Gannon threw the Molotov cocktail from the porch into the living room, where the fire began, some time before 5 a.m. A beer bottle appeared to have been used in the crude incendiary device.

When Hammond firefighters arrived, they found Rousseau lying on the floor of the master bedroom and Gannon suffering severe burns lying several yards from the structure, Rodrigue said.

The parish coroner's initial ruling on Rousseau's cause of death is "asphyxia by smoke inhalation," Rodrigue said. Gannon died three days later of her injuries.

The victim's daughter, Kristi Rousseau, said in an interview Tuesday that Gannon was her father's caregiver. Rousseau said her father was a retired carpenter who had worked in an oil refinery. He leaves behind four children and several grandchildren, she said.

"It was crazy. He asked her to stay there. He met her at Applebee's or something," Kristi Rousseau said. “She just was a broken person, and for whatever reason chose to do what she did.”