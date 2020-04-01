SAM_6287.JPG

Students selected by their homeroom teachers for showing exceptional kindness in class at Seventh Ward Elementary include, from left, back row, Hinslie Shealy, Lydia Dyer, Molly Marionneaux, Allie Lindsay, Sadie Foster and Abigail Oncale; and front row, Gunner Didier, Adam Wilson, Karys Attleson, Sebastian Rangel Sanchez, Zaden Mayeaux, Tyson Sillivan, Gabrielle Presas and Caleb Dew.

 Provided photo

Seventh Ward Elementary homeroom teachers recently selected students who show exceptional kindness in class.

